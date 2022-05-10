Entertainment
Saloni Arora
MAY 10, 2022
Doting mommy Neha Dhupia
Family outings
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Mommy Neha loves to spend time outdoors with her husband and her little munchkins
Mother-son duo
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha experiences the magic hour with her baby boy Guriq
Neha has plenty of joyful and cherishable moments with her newborn son
Video: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Cherishable Moments
Baby Guriq loves to relax, and mommy Neha Guriq is seen giving her a lovely foot massage
Foot Massage
Video: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Inseparable bond
The pure love and bond are visible between the mother-son duo in this adorable picture
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
It's pool time! The doting mother can be seen playing with her little ones. Dad Angad also joined the family
Pool Time
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
The family of four is seen twinning in adorable outfits as they captured their precious moment
Twinning and Winning
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Little Mehr wore a beautiful crown as she celebrated her mommy’s baby shower
Like Mumma Like Daughter
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha Dhupia is enjoying each and every moment of her motherhood journey
Motherhood Journey
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
The family is often seen celebrating festivals with great enthusiasm with Guriq and Mehr
Halloween Night
