 Entertainment

Saloni Arora

MAY 10, 2022

Doting mommy Neha Dhupia 

Family outings

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Mommy Neha loves to spend time outdoors with her husband and her little munchkins

Mother-son duo

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha experiences the magic hour with her baby boy Guriq

Neha has plenty of joyful and cherishable moments with her newborn son

Video: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Cherishable Moments

Baby Guriq loves to relax, and mommy Neha Guriq is seen giving her a lovely foot massage

Foot Massage

Video: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Inseparable bond

The pure love and bond are visible between the mother-son duo in this adorable picture

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

It's pool time! The doting mother can be seen playing with her little ones. Dad Angad also joined the family

Pool Time

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

The family of four is seen twinning in adorable outfits as they captured their precious moment

Twinning and Winning

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Little Mehr wore a beautiful crown as she celebrated her mommy’s baby shower

Like Mumma Like Daughter

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha Dhupia is enjoying each and every moment of her motherhood journey

Motherhood Journey

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

The family is often seen celebrating festivals with great enthusiasm with Guriq and Mehr

Halloween Night

