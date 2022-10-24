Drake's lesser-
known facts
Image: Getty Images
Acting
Before becoming a famous rapper, Drake began his career as an actor and appeared as Jimmy Brooks on the Degrassi: The Next Generation television show
Image: Getty Images
Family History
Drake is the nephew of Larry Graham who has been known to be one of the best bass players in the world who has also toured with Prince
Image: Getty Images
Beatles Record
Drake has been named the artist with the most Top Five singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, breaking a record held by The Beatles
Image: Getty Images
Drake is the executive producer of Zendaya's Emmy-winning series, Euphoria and has played an active role including attending table reads
Euphoria Producer
Image: Getty Images
In 2018, Drake became the first artist to reach over 50 billion streams across music platforms after delivering several hits in his career
Streaming Record
Image: Getty Images
Real Name
Drake is popular around the world by his stage name, but the rapper's real name is Aubrey Graham and not many fans know about the same
Image: Getty Images
Potterhead
Not many know that Drake is actually a massive Harry Potter fan and once also spoke about gifting the first edition book to himself
Image: Getty Images
Ice Age
Drake has also done voice acting in the past and appeared in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012 as Ethan, the young mammoth
Image: Getty Images
Nicki Minaj Crush
In 2010, Drake spoke to MTV and revealed he has always had a big crush on Nicki Minaj though she treats him like her little brother
Image: Getty Images
Drake's Son
Drake is known to share adorable photos with his son Adonis on Instagram. The rapper also sang about him and called himself "co-parent of the year" in his new album
