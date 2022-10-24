Heading 3

Drake's lesser-
known facts 

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Acting

Before becoming a famous rapper, Drake began his career as an actor and appeared as Jimmy Brooks on the Degrassi: The Next Generation television show

Image: Getty Images

Family History

Drake is the nephew of Larry Graham who has been known to be one of the best bass players in the world who has also toured with Prince

Image: Getty Images

Beatles Record

Drake has been named the artist with the most Top Five singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, breaking a record held by The Beatles

Image: Getty Images

Drake is the executive producer of Zendaya's Emmy-winning series, Euphoria and has played an active role including attending table reads

Euphoria Producer

Image: Getty Images

In 2018, Drake became the first artist to reach over 50 billion streams across music platforms after delivering several hits in his career

Streaming Record

Image: Getty Images

Real Name

Drake is popular around the world by his stage name, but the rapper's real name is Aubrey Graham and not many fans know about the same

Image: Getty Images

Potterhead 

Not many know that Drake is actually a massive Harry Potter fan and once also spoke about gifting the first edition book to himself

Image: Getty Images

Ice Age

Drake has also done voice acting in the past and appeared in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012 as Ethan, the young mammoth

Image: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Crush

In 2010, Drake spoke to MTV and revealed he has always had a big crush on Nicki Minaj though she treats him like her little brother

Image: Getty Images

Drake's Son

Drake is known to share adorable photos with his son Adonis on Instagram. The rapper also sang about him and called himself "co-parent of the year" in his new album

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who have been The Voice coaches

Click Here