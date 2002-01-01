Dream Academy to
KATSEYE: Meet members
HYBE and Geffen Records collaboratively came up with The Debut: Dream Academy; a survival show where 20 girls contested to secure a spot in the final lineup which was revealed on November 18
Image: Dream Academy’s Instagram
The live finale of The Debut: Dream Academy on November 18 KST revealed the six members debuting in HYBE and Geffen Record's new girl group, named KATSEYE. And we have an Indian representation!
Image: Dream Academy’s Instagram
The 6-member girl group comprises Manon representing Switzerland, Sophia from the Philippines, Daniela from the US, Megan hailing from Hawai, South Korean Yoonchae and Lara, the Indian-American
Image: Dream Academy’s Instagram
Meet The Members of KATSEYE
21-year-old Manon hails from Switzerland and earned herself the sixth rank to make it to KATSEYE. The Billie Eilish fan has also been a photography model
Image: Dream Academy’s Instagram
Manon
Born in December 2002, Sopia is a BTS fan from the Philippines but that’s not all about her. The young star appeared in a 2022 episode of Family Feud Philippines
Image: Dream Academy’s Instagram
Sophia
LA girl Daniela might be just 19 years of age but has already appeared as an actress in numerous commercials. Notably, she ranked third in the final line-up
Image: Dream Academy’s Instagram
Daniela
Super talented, 18-year-old Lara proudly holds her Tamilian roots close to her heart. Now, India’s pride too, she appeared in the video for Michelle Obama’s Global Girls Alliance campaign
Image: Dream Academy’s Instagram
Lara
Hawaiian girl Megan has been a runway and fashion model and has participated in Paris and LA’s fashion week for high fashion couture. She earned herself the 5th rank in the group
Image: Dream Academy’s Instagram
Megan
14-year-old Yoonchae hails from South Korea and is the youngest member of KATSEYE. In 2020, she made it through the auditions at CJ E&M Entertainment
Image: Dream Academy’s Instagram
Yoonchae
Fans eagerly await KATSEYE's official debut announcement, anticipating the group's forthcoming projects following the selection of the final six members
Image: Dream Academy’s Instagram