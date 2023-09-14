Heading 3
Dream Starcast of Kamal-Mani Ratnam’s film
After two parts of period drama Ponniyin Selvan, maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam is collaborating with Kamal Haasan for a grand project. The duo is reuniting after 36 years of gap
Mani Ratnam
Image: IMDb
The yet-to-be-titled film will be the 234th outing of actor Kamal Haasan. It is reported to be a strong thriller drama. The script is penned by director Mani Ratnam himself
#KH234
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan had previously worked together in Nayakan in 1987. The film was a big hit and considered to be one of the best films of Indian cinema
Image: IMDb
Previous Work
As per the latest update, the casting of the Mani Ratnam directorial has reached its final stage and the team has on boarded an ensemble dream star cast
Ensemble Star Cast
Image: IMDb
Female Lead
Image: Trisha Krishnan's Instagram
Trisha Krishnan is reportedly playing the female lead role in #KH234. If it turns out to be true then it will be her third outing with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam both
Jayam Ravi
Image: Jayam Ravi's Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan actor Jayam Ravi is rumored to be playing a crucial role in Kamal Haasan's next with Mani Ratnam
Dulquer Salmaan
Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram
Moreover, the team is reportedly bringing Dulquer Salmaan in an important key role in the film. However, we are still awaiting for the official confirmation from the makers
Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman is composing songs and the original score for KH 234
Music
Image: AR Rahman's Instagram
The movie is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, G Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under the prestigious banners, Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies
The Makers
Image: Raaj Kamal Films International's Instagram
Kamal Haasan is presently shooting for Indian 2. Further, the actor has a socio-political drama with H Vinoth. Moreover, he is also playing a ruthless villain in Kalki 2898 AD
Kamal Haasan's Work Front
Video: Raaj Kamal Films International's Instagram
