Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 14, 2023

Dream Starcast of Kamal-Mani Ratnam’s film

After two parts of period drama Ponniyin Selvan, maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam is collaborating with Kamal Haasan for a grand project. The duo is reuniting after 36 years of gap

Mani Ratnam

Image: IMDb 

The yet-to-be-titled film will be the 234th outing of actor Kamal Haasan. It is reported to be a strong thriller drama. The script is penned by director Mani Ratnam himself

#KH234

Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram 

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan had previously worked together in Nayakan in 1987. The film was a big hit and considered to be one of the best films of Indian cinema

Image: IMDb 

Previous Work

As per the latest update, the casting of the Mani Ratnam directorial has reached its final stage and the team has on boarded an ensemble dream star cast

Ensemble Star Cast

Image: IMDb 

Female Lead

Image: Trisha Krishnan's Instagram

Trisha Krishnan is reportedly playing the female lead role in #KH234. If it turns out to be true then it will be her third outing with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam both

Jayam Ravi

Image: Jayam Ravi's Instagram 

Ponniyin Selvan actor Jayam Ravi is rumored to be playing a crucial role in Kamal Haasan's next with Mani Ratnam

Dulquer Salmaan

Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

Moreover, the team is reportedly bringing Dulquer Salmaan in an important key role in the film. However, we are still awaiting for the official confirmation from the makers

Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman is composing songs and the original score for KH 234

 Music

Image: AR Rahman's Instagram 

The movie is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, G Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under the prestigious banners, Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies

The Makers

Image: Raaj Kamal Films International's Instagram 

Kamal Haasan is presently shooting for Indian 2. Further, the actor has a socio-political drama with H Vinoth. Moreover, he is also playing a ruthless villain in Kalki 2898 AD 

Kamal Haasan's Work Front

Video: Raaj Kamal Films International's Instagram 

