Akshat Sundrani
FEB 22 2022
Drew Barrymore's finest films
50 First Dates
The 2004 release starred Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in the lead roles. The story revolves around a man who falls in love with a lady who has short-term memory loss, which means she forgets who he is every day
Image: IMDb
The Frank Coraci directorial starred the actress and Adam Sandler in the lead roles. Thee plot centres on a wedding singer and a waitress who meet at a reception and fall in love
Image: IMDb
The Wedding Singer
The 2009 release, directed by Kirk Jones, is based on a 1990 Giuseppe Tornatore film named Stanno Tutti Bene. Drew Barrymore received the Vanguard Award for her performance at the 21st GLAAD Media Awards ceremony
Image: IMDb
Everybody’s Fine
The Catherine Hardwicke directorial starred Barrymore and Toni Collettein the lead roles. The plot centred around two close friends who were both going through major life changes at the same time. The movie was a box office hit
Image: IMDb
Miss You Already
The 2009 release revolves around a young woman whose mother wants her to compete in pageants, despite the fact that she has discovered her true calling in women's roller derby
Image: IMDb
Whip It
The Andy Tennant directorial stars Barrymore and Dougray Scott in the lead roles. The film is inspired by the Cinderella fairy tale
Image: IMDb
Ever After
The 1996 release, directed by Wes Craven, is about a group of high school girls who are haunted by a masked killer
Image: IMDb
Scream
The 1982 film is one of the earliest roles of Barrymore. The film stars Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton and Drew Barrymore
Image: IMDb
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
The story follows an alien who is left on Earth and is rescued by young Elliot, who chooses to keep him hidden. Elliot and his siblings build an emotional attachment with their new companion as the team searches for it
Image: IMDb
The George Clooney directorial follows a guy who is compelled to work as an assassin by a CIA agent. However, when he later becomes a well-known television host, he must keep his actual identity hidden
Image: IMDb
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
The Richard Kelly directorial follows a kid who nearly avoids death and then begins to have visions of a creature dressed in a scary bunny suit
Image: IMDb
Donnie Darko
