Pujya Doss

January 12, 2024

Entertainment

Drinks to pair up with your favorite K-drama

Soju, a classic Korean spirit, complements the dramatic romance in Crash Landing On You. Its versatility mirrors the twists and turns of the storyline, making it a perfect match

(We do not promote alcohol consumption and encourage anyone struggling with alcohol abuse to reach out to the authorities)

Image:  tvN

Soju with Crash Landing On You

Green tea's calming properties align with the ethereal atmosphere of Goblin. Sip on green tea to enhance the enchanting visuals and otherworldly elements, creating a serene viewing experience

Image:  tvN

Green Tea with Goblin

Makgeolli, a traditional rice wine, brings a touch of history to Moon Embracing the Sun. Its mild sweetness pairs well with the historical backdrop 

(We do not promote alcohol consumption and encourage anyone struggling with alcohol abuse to reach out to the authorities)

Image:  MBC

Makgeolli with Moon Embracing the Sun

The complex narrative of It's Okay to Not Be Okay pairs perfectly with a cup of rich coffee. The bold flavor complements the intense emotions, keeping you awake and engaged throughout the psychological twists

Coffee with It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image:  tvN

The sweet and fruity notes of Bokbunja wine enhance the romantic and supernatural elements in The Master's Sun

(We do not promote alcohol consumption and encourage anyone struggling with alcohol abuse to reach out to the authorities)

Bokbunja Wine with The Master's Sun

Image:  SBS

Citrus Soju with Hotel Del Luna

Image:  tvN

Citrus-infused soju adds a refreshing twist to the ghostly tales of Hotel Del Luna. The citrusy notes complement the eerie and mysterious ambiance, balancing the drama's darker themes

(We do not promote alcohol consumption and encourage anyone struggling with alcohol abuse to reach out to the authorities)

Chamomile tea's soothing qualities match the nostalgic and heartwarming feel of Reply 1988. Sip on this calming tea to enhance the emotions and relive the cherished memories of the past

Chamomile Tea with Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

Cozy up with hot chocolate while watching the heartwarming coming-of-age story My ID is Gangnam Beauty. The bright and lively flavors mirror the character's journey to self-discovery

Hot Chocolate with My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image:  JTBC

Pomegranate soju's vibrant taste adds a touch of romance to What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. The fruity notes complement the lighthearted and sweet moments of this workplace romance

(We do not promote alcohol consumption and encourage anyone struggling with alcohol abuse to reach out to the authorities)

Pomegranate Soju with What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image:  tvN

Honey citron tea's warmth pairs well with the military and medical drama in Descendants of the Sun. The sweet and comforting flavors resonate with the strong bonds and love depicted in the series

Honey Citron Tea with Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2

