Drinks to pair up with your favorite K-drama

Soju, a classic Korean spirit, complements the dramatic romance in Crash Landing On You. Its versatility mirrors the twists and turns of the storyline, making it a perfect match
(We do not promote alcohol consumption and encourage anyone struggling with alcohol abuse to reach out to the authorities)
Image: tvN
Soju with Crash Landing On You
Green tea's calming properties align with the ethereal atmosphere of Goblin. Sip on green tea to enhance the enchanting visuals and otherworldly elements, creating a serene viewing experience
Image: tvN
Green Tea with Goblin
Makgeolli, a traditional rice wine, brings a touch of history to Moon Embracing the Sun. Its mild sweetness pairs well with the historical backdrop
(We do not promote alcohol consumption and encourage anyone struggling with alcohol abuse to reach out to the authorities)
Image: MBC
Makgeolli with Moon Embracing the Sun
The complex narrative of It's Okay to Not Be Okay pairs perfectly with a cup of rich coffee. The bold flavor complements the intense emotions, keeping you awake and engaged throughout the psychological twists
Coffee with It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
The sweet and fruity notes of Bokbunja wine enhance the romantic and supernatural elements in The Master's Sun
(We do not promote alcohol consumption and encourage anyone struggling with alcohol abuse to reach out to the authorities)
Bokbunja Wine with The Master's Sun
Image: SBS
Citrus Soju with Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN
Citrus-infused soju adds a refreshing twist to the ghostly tales of Hotel Del Luna. The citrusy notes complement the eerie and mysterious ambiance, balancing the drama's darker themes
(We do not promote alcohol consumption and encourage anyone struggling with alcohol abuse to reach out to the authorities)
Chamomile tea's soothing qualities match the nostalgic and heartwarming feel of Reply 1988. Sip on this calming tea to enhance the emotions and relive the cherished memories of the past
Chamomile Tea with Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Cozy up with hot chocolate while watching the heartwarming coming-of-age story My ID is Gangnam Beauty. The bright and lively flavors mirror the character's journey to self-discovery
Hot Chocolate with My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
Pomegranate soju's vibrant taste adds a touch of romance to What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. The fruity notes complement the lighthearted and sweet moments of this workplace romance
(We do not promote alcohol consumption and encourage anyone struggling with alcohol abuse to reach out to the authorities)
Pomegranate Soju with What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
Honey citron tea's warmth pairs well with the military and medical drama in Descendants of the Sun. The sweet and comforting flavors resonate with the strong bonds and love depicted in the series