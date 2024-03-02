Drishyam goes Hollywood, 9th Remake

The 2013 Malayalam thriller Drishyam, starring Mohanlal, is being remade for Hollywood by Panorama Studios, Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films, marking the first Malayalam film to get a Hollywood remake
Panorama Studios' Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak have collaborated with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to adapt Drishyam for American audiences, officially announcing the Hollywood remake
In 2014, a year after its Malayalam release, Drishyam was remade into Telugu as Drushyam with actor Venkatesh in the lead role
The Kannada remake Drishya released in 2014 with actor V. Ravichandran playing the main character
Kamal Haasan starred in the Tamil remake Papanasam when it released in 2015
Ajay Devgn led the Hindi remake which retained the original title when it released in 2015 as well
The 2017 Sinhala remake was titled Dharmayuddhaya
In 2019, Drishyam became the first Indian film to be remade in Chinese under the title Sheep Without A Shepherd
The Indonesian remake has reportedly entered production. It was announced in 2021
The Korean adaptation is also in production now, led by Parasite star Song Kang-Ho