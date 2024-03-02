Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

march 02, 2024

Drishyam goes Hollywood, 9th Remake

The 2013 Malayalam thriller Drishyam, starring Mohanlal, is being remade for Hollywood by Panorama Studios, Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films, marking the first Malayalam film to get a Hollywood remake

Drishyam

Image: IMDB 

Panorama Studios' Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak have collaborated with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to adapt Drishyam for American audiences, officially announcing the Hollywood remake 

Image: Abhishek Pathak’s Instagram 

Hollywood

In 2014, a year after its Malayalam release, Drishyam was remade into Telugu as Drushyam with actor Venkatesh in the lead role

Image: IMDB 

Telugu

The Kannada remake Drishya released in 2014 with actor V. Ravichandran playing the main character

Kannada

Image: IMDB 

Kamal Haasan starred in the Tamil remake Papanasam when it released in 2015

Tamil

Image: IMDB 

Ajay Devgn led the Hindi remake which retained the original title when it released in 2015 as well

Hindi

Image: IMDB 

The 2017 Sinhala remake was titled Dharmayuddhaya

Dharmayuddhaya

Image: IMDB 

In 2019, Drishyam became the first Indian film to be remade in Chinese under the title Sheep Without A Shepherd

Chinese

Image: IMDB 

The Indonesian remake has reportedly entered production. It was announced in 2021 

Indonesian

Image: Abhishek Pathak’s Instagram 

Image: Abhishek Pathak’s Instagram 

The Korean adaptation is also in production now, led by Parasite star Song Kang-Ho

Korean

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here