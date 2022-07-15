Heading 3
Duchess Camilla: Things you didn't know
Image: Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall who is married to the Prince of Wales, will become Queen consort once Prince Charles takes the throne after Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort
Image: Getty Images
With her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, Camilla had two children, Tom and Laura. Prince Charles happens to be Tom's stepdad and godfather
Children
Image: Getty Images
Duchess Camilla before becoming a royal had a job. She was working as an assistant at a high-end interior design firm called Colefax and Fowler
Work
Image: Getty Images
Duchess Camilla's engagement ring from Prince Charles is very special considering it belonged to his grandmother, the Queen Mother
Engagement Ring
Image: Getty Images
Much like Queen Elizabeth, Duchess Camilla is extremely fond of dogs and has adopted a Jack Russell Terrier puppy named Beth and got another one named Bluebell
Loves Dogs
Image: Getty Images
Duchess Camilla recently made rare comments about her relationship with Prince Charles and said, "We always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day."
Prince Charles
Image: Getty Images
Camilla in a 2017 interview with Daily Mail mentioned that she's a social butterfly and it's something that her mother taught her
Loves Socialising
Image: Getty Images
Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton reportedly shares a warm relationship with Duchess Camilla according to royal experts
Kate Middleton
Image: Getty Images
Duchess Camilla spoke about dealing with media scrutiny and told British Vogue, "I was scrutinised for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it."
Media Scrutiny
Image: Getty Images
Duchess Camilla shares an avid love for gardening in a 2018 interview she said, "I'd be out in my garden all day, every day if I were allowed."
Love for Gardening
