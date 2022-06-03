The architecture of Dulquer Salmaan's bungalow in Kochi follows a modern design perched on the banks of a lake and greenery. He lives with his father Mammootty, mom Sulfah, his wife Amal, and daughter Maryam
The interiors of DQ's classic bungalow have been designed by the actor's wife Amal Sufiya, who is an architect and interior designer by profession
DQ’s living room is spacious with natural light beaming from glass doors and windows in greenery-filled surroundings. With artistic paintings on the wall, a blue sofa, colourful cushions, wooden flooring and a TV screen make it a perfect seating area to chill out
Look who dons the chef hat and clearly, coolest one. DQ’s kitchen defines subtly, filled with glass finished black and white walls, it receives lots of sunlight, great for the succulents and small potted plants lined along its window ledges
Every once in a while, the father-daughter duo likes to spend some alone time together in this serene spot. On the peach sofa, filled with toys, the right amount of sunlight and their happy smiles makes the cosy corners special
DQ house has a huge open garden, where the family loves to enjoy special days. His father and actor Mammootty is often seen in the garden with camera and tripod, capturing local flora and fauna
Dulquer Salmaan’s house also boasts of a pool, and an indoor gym. Isn’t that cool
DQ's house has a beautiful pathway and backyard with wooden flooring, ceiling and green plants surrounded around. The family often chills with their friends in this warm and quaint space
Pathway & backyard
How can the family live without a movie theatre, DQ and Mammootty surely have one in their home. It's huge with big speakers and gives nothing less than a theatre feel
Home theatre
