PRACHI MALHOTRA

Entertainment

JAN 05, 2023

Dulquer Salmaan-Amal Sufiya's love story

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya have been shelling couple goals for several years now. Let us take a look at their lovely love story.

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

While the two decided to go for an arranged marriage, the Hey Sinamika actor jumped through hoops to impress his ladylove. 

An arranged marriage!

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Back in 2020, DQ revealed that it was his friends and family who suggested her name to him for marriage. She was his junior in school.

Schoolmates

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

After that, it so happened that he started noticing her wherever he went. 

The magic of love

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Given that the two were constantly bumping into each other, the Salute actor felt that fate was bringing them together.

A hand of fate 

He finally mustered the courage to ask her out for a first coffee date and even told about this to his parents.

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

First date

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Later, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya's families met and immediately hit it off. 

Making it official!

After receiving their families blessing, the two finally entered matrimony on 22nd December, 2011.

D-Day!

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The couple is also the proud parents to a baby girl, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Parenthood!

Even after more than a decade of being married, DQ and his better half look as much in love as they did in the initial years of their marriage.

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Going strong

