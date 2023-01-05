JAN 05, 2023
Dulquer Salmaan-Amal Sufiya's love story
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya have been shelling couple goals for several years now. Let us take a look at their lovely love story.
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
While the two decided to go for an arranged marriage, the Hey Sinamika actor jumped through hoops to impress his ladylove.
An arranged marriage!
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Back in 2020, DQ revealed that it was his friends and family who suggested her name to him for marriage. She was his junior in school.
Schoolmates
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
After that, it so happened that he started noticing her wherever he went.
The magic of love
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Given that the two were constantly bumping into each other, the Salute actor felt that fate was bringing them together.
A hand of fate
He finally mustered the courage to ask her out for a first coffee date and even told about this to his parents.
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
First date
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Later, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya's families met and immediately hit it off.
Making it official!
After receiving their families blessing, the two finally entered matrimony on 22nd December, 2011.
D-Day!
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The couple is also the proud parents to a baby girl, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Parenthood!
Even after more than a decade of being married, DQ and his better half look as much in love as they did in the initial years of their marriage.
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Going strong
