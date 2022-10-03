Heading 3
Dulquer Salmaan and Amal’s love story
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is happily married to architect Amal Sufiya and their love story is one of our favourites
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
After completing his studies in the US, Dulquer Salmaan's friends and family suggested Amal's name and matching bio-data with her. However, DQ and Amal kept bumping into each other every time so took the plunge of some celestial sign
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan officially met Amal over a coffee date and decided to get married
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan informed his family about Amal and soon they connected immediately and things got fixed. It was love-cum-arranged marriage
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan tied the knot with Amal in 2011, before making his debut as hero in Malayalam cinema
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
They are proud parents to a beautiful princess named Maryam Ameerah Salman
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan never shies away from expressing his love for his wife Amaal on social media. The doting husband proves to be a pure gentleman
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan shared adorable pictures with Amal and Maryam from their Eid celebrations. He along with his wife Amal and daughter Maryam posed for pics in happy smiles
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan, his wife Amal and Maryam twin and win hearts as they posed for perfect family pics. Such goals
