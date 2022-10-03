Heading 3

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal’s love story

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is happily married to architect Amal Sufiya and their love story is one of our favourites

After completing his studies in the US, Dulquer Salmaan's friends and family suggested Amal's name and matching bio-data with her. However, DQ and Amal kept bumping into each other every time so took the plunge of some celestial sign

Dulquer Salmaan officially met Amal over a coffee date and decided to get married

Dulquer Salmaan informed his family about Amal and soon they connected immediately and things got fixed. It was love-cum-arranged marriage

Dulquer Salmaan tied the knot with Amal in 2011, before making his debut as hero in Malayalam cinema

They are proud parents to a beautiful princess named Maryam Ameerah Salman

Dulquer Salmaan never shies away from expressing his love for his wife Amaal on social media.  The doting husband proves to be a pure gentleman

Dulquer Salmaan shared adorable pictures with Amal and Maryam from their Eid celebrations. He along with his wife Amal and daughter Maryam posed for pics in happy smiles

Dulquer Salmaan, his wife Amal and Maryam twin and win hearts as they posed for perfect family pics. Such goals

