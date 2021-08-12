family pics
Dulquer Salmaan August 12, 2021
Dulquer Salmaann, lovingly known as DQ is the second son of Mollywood megastar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath Kutty
He has an elder sister, Kutty Surumi with whom he shares a similar taste in movies, games and jokes. He calls her the ultimate partner in crime
DQ is very close with his dad, Mammooty whom he lovingly calls Vappichi meaning dad in Malayalam
Fans say DQ is as good as an actor like his dad is! It’s all in the genes. He also credits his dad as his pillar of support through thick and thin
Dulquer married Amal Sufiya on 22 December 2011. It was a love cum arranged marriage
The beautiful couple was blessed with their first daughter Maryam on May 5, 2017
Dulquer never misses wishing his little Marie on her birthday on social media with heart-melting words
In between his busy schedules, DQ makes sure to find time to play with his adorable daughter
Even his dad, megastar Mammooty loves to play with his granddaughter Maryam
They are one big happy family who enjoy their time together
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla