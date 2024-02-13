Heading 3

Dulquer Salmaan movies to watch on V Day

Dulquer Salmaan is known for his boyish charms, great acting skills and strong screen presence

A well-written love story starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer. The story revolves around an army man and a beautiful princess

Sita Ramam

The story unfolds when three cousins reach Bangalore to seize opportunities amidst intriguing situations

Bangalore days

An engaging film wrapped up with adventure, drama, and romance, starring Parvathy Thiruvothu alongside Dulquer

Charlie

A tragic situation turns hilarious when two friends and a teenager go on a car ride from Bangalore to Kochi, starring Irfan Khan, Dulquer and Mithila Palkar

Karwaan

A love story with electrifying chemistry of Dulquer and Nithya Menen revolving around the challenges of a live-in relationship

O Kadhal Kanmani 

Sai Pallavi and Dulquer act wonderfully in this thriller film released in 2016

Kali

A love story of 2 long lost classmates is a perfect watch on Valentine’s Day

100 days of love

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

After meeting the girls of their dreams, two internet scammers face difficult situations with new challenges

Ustaad Hotel

With bigger dreams, Faisi, Dulquer’s character is seen struggling in his grandfather’s small restaurant. However, this gives him a new perspective on life

