Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
Dulquer Salmaan movies to watch on V Day
Dulquer Salmaan is known for his boyish charms, great acting skills and strong screen presence
Image:dulquer salmaan instagram
A well-written love story starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer. The story revolves around an army man and a beautiful princess
Images: IMDb
Sita Ramam
The story unfolds when three cousins reach Bangalore to seize opportunities amidst intriguing situations
Image: IMDb
Bangalore days
An engaging film wrapped up with adventure, drama, and romance, starring Parvathy Thiruvothu alongside Dulquer
Charlie
Image:IMDb
A tragic situation turns hilarious when two friends and a teenager go on a car ride from Bangalore to Kochi, starring Irfan Khan, Dulquer and Mithila Palkar
Karwaan
Image:IMDb
A love story with electrifying chemistry of Dulquer and Nithya Menen revolving around the challenges of a live-in relationship
O Kadhal Kanmani
Image:IMDb
Sai Pallavi and Dulquer act wonderfully in this thriller film released in 2016
Kali
Image:IMDb
A love story of 2 long lost classmates is a perfect watch on Valentine’s Day
100 days of love
Image:IMDb
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal
Image:IMDb
After meeting the girls of their dreams, two internet scammers face difficult situations with new challenges
Ustaad Hotel
Image:IMDb
With bigger dreams, Faisi, Dulquer’s character is seen struggling in his grandfather’s small restaurant. However, this gives him a new perspective on life
