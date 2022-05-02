Entertainment
MAY 03, 2022
Dulquer Salmaan in uber-cool looks
Style icon
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan is also popular for his cool looks and style statement. Here are a few stylish looks of the actor that prove he is a style icon of Mollywood
The star looked ruggedly handsome in the photograph as he wore an olive green T-shirt and flaunted his messy hair
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Messy hair
Clad in a white tee, the heartthrob of South, sported a clean-shaven look and looked dashing in the monochrome picture
Young & handsome
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan treated us with some uber-cool photos of him in a tie-dye shirt and beard look. However, the best part of the photos is they are clicked by Megastar and DQ's father Mammootty
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Clicked by superstar dad
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
We cannot get enough of them of Dulquer Salmaan’s looks. The star sported a blue sweatshirt and his killer looks and smile is to die for
Smile that can kill
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The Salute actor looked all dapper in a denim shirt paired with white jeans and white sneakers.Basic yet stylish
Dapper as always
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The actor’s back to work look a black shirt, beanie, gears and rugged beard as he gets back to shoot mode is pure goals
Back to work
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Clad in a white shirt, he looked nothing but a pure visual treat as he flaunted his charismatic smile, trimmed beard, neatly set hairstyle, and handsome face
Picture perfect
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salman can literally steal hearts without doing anything and this pic of him suited in black is proof. What a fine man indeed
Suited in black
