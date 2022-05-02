Entertainment

MAY 03, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan in uber-cool looks

Style icon

Dulquer Salmaan is also popular for his cool looks and style statement. Here are a few stylish looks of the actor that prove he is a style icon of Mollywood

The star looked ruggedly handsome in the photograph as he wore an olive green T-shirt and flaunted his messy hair

Messy hair

Clad in a white tee, the heartthrob of South, sported a clean-shaven look and looked dashing in the monochrome picture

Young & handsome

Dulquer Salmaan treated us with some uber-cool photos of him in a tie-dye shirt and beard look. However, the best part of the photos is they are clicked by Megastar and DQ's father Mammootty

Clicked by superstar dad

We cannot get enough of them of Dulquer Salmaan’s looks. The star sported a blue sweatshirt and his killer looks and smile is to die for

Smile that can kill

The Salute actor looked all dapper in a denim shirt paired with white jeans and white sneakers.Basic yet stylish

Dapper as always

The actor’s back to work look a black shirt, beanie, gears and rugged beard as he gets back to shoot mode is pure goals

Back to work

Clad in a white shirt, he looked nothing but a pure visual treat as he flaunted his charismatic smile, trimmed beard, neatly set hairstyle, and handsome face

Picture perfect

Dulquer Salman can literally steal hearts without doing anything and this pic of him suited in black is proof. What a fine man indeed

Suited in black

