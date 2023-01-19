JAN 19, 2023
Dulquer Salmaan with daughter Maryam
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Salute actor Dulquer Salmaan is the proud father of a cute little girl who goes by the name of Maryam
A doting father
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Here is a picture-perfect fam-jam moment of DQ with his better half Amal Sufiya, and their little bundle of joy
A picture-perfect family
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Take a look at this adorable father-daughter picture of the Hey Sinamika actor with his little munchkin
Creating memories
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The Malayalam actor poses with his wife and daughter during Eid, and here is a cute picture of the three musketeers
Festive mode on
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan and his two favorite ladies look stunning in ethnic attires as they extend Eid greetings
Eid Mubarak
The actor dropped another snippet of their Eid celebration back in May 2021, isn’t it adorable
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The celebration continues
Image: Twitter
Dulquer Salmaan spends some quality time with little Maryam and their bond is highly palpable in this photo
Playtime
The Kurup star shares a picture of him and his little one. The two can be seen even standing in the same way
Mirror Image
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
DQ and his baby girl will make your heart melt in this picture of the two traveling together in the car
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Precious memories
These three make a cute little family in this throwback photograph from when the little princess was just 1 year old
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The cute little family
