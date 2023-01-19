Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 19, 2023

Dulquer Salmaan with daughter Maryam

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Salute actor Dulquer Salmaan is the proud father of a cute little girl who goes by the name of Maryam

A doting father

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Here is a picture-perfect fam-jam moment of DQ with his better half Amal Sufiya, and their little bundle of joy

A picture-perfect family

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Take a look at this adorable father-daughter picture of the Hey Sinamika actor with his little munchkin

Creating memories

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The Malayalam actor poses with his wife and daughter during Eid, and here is a cute picture of the three musketeers

Festive mode on

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan and his two favorite ladies look stunning in ethnic attires as they extend Eid greetings

Eid Mubarak

The actor dropped another snippet of their Eid celebration back in May 2021, isn’t it adorable

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The celebration continues

Image: Twitter

Dulquer Salmaan spends some quality time with little Maryam and their bond is highly palpable in this photo

Playtime

The Kurup star shares a picture of him and his little one. The two can be seen even standing in the same way

Mirror Image

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

DQ and his baby girl will make your heart melt in this picture of the two traveling together in the car

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Precious memories

These three make a cute little family in this throwback photograph from when the little princess was just 1 year old

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The cute little family

