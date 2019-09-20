JAN 13, 2023

Heading 3

Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood journey

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan has also made his mark in Bollywood with some memorable performances in movies like Karwaan, Chup, and The Zoya factor

DQ makes a mark in B-town

Image: IMDb

The stalwart made quite a debut with the 2018 laughter ride, Karwaan

Karwaan

Image: IMDb

He was seen sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan, and Mithila Palkar in the film helmed by Akarsh Khurana

A laughter ride

Image: IMDb

The movie journals the life-changing car ride of two friends and a teenage stranger from Bangalore to Kochi

A life-changing journey

Image: IMDb

His second Bollywood release was the romantic entertainer, The Zoya Factor, alongside Sonam Kapoor

The Zoya Factor

Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel, Zoya Factor, the movie revolves around the life of an advertising agent Zoya, and her unconventional relationship with the Indian cricket team

Image: IMDb

An unconventional love story

Image: IMDb

Released on 20th September 2019, The Zoya Factor did not perform at the box office as expected

Box office report

His most recent Hindi release was the crime thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He was seen starring alongside Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt, and Saranya Ponvannan

Chup

Image: IMDb

Conceptualized and directed by R Balki, the project reached the cinema halls on 23rd September 2022

Image: IMDb

An R Balki film

The venture talks about a serial killer targeting film critics who give dishonest reviews for films

Image: IMDb

A revenge drama

