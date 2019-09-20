JAN 13, 2023
Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood journey
Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan has also made his mark in Bollywood with some memorable performances in movies like Karwaan, Chup, and The Zoya factor
DQ makes a mark in B-town
The stalwart made quite a debut with the 2018 laughter ride, Karwaan
Karwaan
He was seen sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan, and Mithila Palkar in the film helmed by Akarsh Khurana
A laughter ride
The movie journals the life-changing car ride of two friends and a teenage stranger from Bangalore to Kochi
A life-changing journey
His second Bollywood release was the romantic entertainer, The Zoya Factor, alongside Sonam Kapoor
The Zoya Factor
Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel, Zoya Factor, the movie revolves around the life of an advertising agent Zoya, and her unconventional relationship with the Indian cricket team
An unconventional love story
Released on 20th September 2019, The Zoya Factor did not perform at the box office as expected
Box office report
His most recent Hindi release was the crime thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He was seen starring alongside Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt, and Saranya Ponvannan
Chup
Conceptualized and directed by R Balki, the project reached the cinema halls on 23rd September 2022
An R Balki film
The venture talks about a serial killer targeting film critics who give dishonest reviews for films
A revenge drama
