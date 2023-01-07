JAN 07, 2023
Dulquer Salmaan's car collection
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan has always managed to leave the audience spellbound with his powerful performances. However, not many know that DQ is also the proud owner of a luxurious car collection
A car enthusiast
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The Sita Ramam star owns a Ferrari 458 Spider, which is believed to cost around Rs 1.74 crore
Ferrari 458 Spider
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The star has in his possession the fastest model in the segment, the convertible 458 Italia
Fastest model
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The Mollywood star's car collection also includes BMW X6M, which is valued at approximately Rs 2.13 crore
BMW X6M
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
DQ bought the BMW M3 CS model, estimated to be worth more than Rs 1.4 crore
BMW M3 CS
Dulquer Salmaan also has in his garage the Porsche Panamera Turbo sports sedan, which can made any car enthusiast jealous
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Porsche Panamera Turbo
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The car is known for its speed as it goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just under 3.8 seconds, isn't that something
Fast and furious
The Salute star also bought Mercedes - AMG G63 back in 2021, spending around Rs 2.45 crore
Mercedes - AMG G63
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Last but definitely not the least, the actor also has Volkswagen Polo GTI which is estimated at approximately Rs 24 lakh
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Not just cars, but Dulquer Salmaan also has some high-power bikes in his collection
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Love for bikes!
