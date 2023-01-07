Heading 3

JAN 07, 2023

Dulquer Salmaan's car collection

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan has always managed to leave the audience spellbound with his powerful performances. However, not many know that DQ is also the proud owner of a luxurious car collection

A car enthusiast

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The Sita Ramam star owns a Ferrari 458 Spider, which is believed to cost around Rs 1.74 crore

Ferrari 458 Spider

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The star has in his possession the fastest model in the segment, the convertible 458 Italia

Fastest model

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The Mollywood star's car collection also includes BMW X6M, which is valued at approximately Rs 2.13 crore

BMW X6M

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

DQ bought the BMW M3 CS model, estimated to be worth more than Rs 1.4 crore

BMW M3 CS

Dulquer Salmaan also has in his garage the Porsche Panamera Turbo sports sedan, which can made any car enthusiast jealous

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Porsche Panamera Turbo

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The car is known for its speed as it goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just under 3.8 seconds, isn't that something

Fast and furious

The Salute star also bought Mercedes - AMG G63 back in 2021, spending around Rs 2.45 crore

Mercedes - AMG G63

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Last but definitely not the least, the actor also has Volkswagen Polo GTI which is estimated at approximately Rs 24 lakh

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Volkswagen Polo GTI

Not just cars, but Dulquer Salmaan also has some high-power bikes in his collection

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Love for bikes!

