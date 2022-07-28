Heading 3
Dulquer Salmaan's lesser-known facts
Priyanka Goud
JULY 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Born to legendary actor Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan is one of the finest stars and heartthrob of Mollywood
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Before entering the cinema, Dulquer Salmaan graduated from Purdue University in Business Management
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan loves singing. He has sung songs for his films - Johnny Mone Johnny (ABCD), Njan Poneanutta (Manglish) and Chundari Penne (Charlie)
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Just before making his debut in 2012, he tied the knot in an arranged-marriage setup with a Chennai-based Architect, Amal Sufiya. He also has a daughter
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The actor is a fan of automobiles even in real life and can be spotted trying out a new car or bike
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan also worked as a business manager, and owned a web portal for trading cars
Dulquer Salmaan is the only Malayalam actor to have ranked among the most desirable men in the country
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan has won nearly 25 awards in the 11 years of his film career. He has also won the Kerala State Film Awards
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan is a philanthropist as he is currently the Director of Motherhood, a Bangalore-based hospital
