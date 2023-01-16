JAN 16, 2023
Dulquer Salmaan’s stylish looks in denim
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
As is well known, Dulquer Salmaan is a constant inspiration for fashion mongers due to his suave choices
Dapper in denim
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The Malayalam star makes a statement in a dark blue shirt, paired with blue denim. His OOTD was tied up with white sneakers
Making a statement
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The Salute star rocked a casual black-on-black look with a simple sweatshirt and matching denim, along with a black sports cap
Promotional diaries
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
He is all smiles as he poses with his better half Amal Sufiya in a simple T-shirt and denim shorts
Family time
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan looks extremely handsome in an embellished jacket, along with matching trousers in this picture
Sassy to the core
Once again, the Kurup star rocked a stylish look in a denim jacket. His voguish attire was tied up with matching trousers and comfy sneakers
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Another one
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
DQ gives another cue on how to ace a casual ensemble in black denim with a white T-shirt underneath a black jacket
Comfy in casual
During the promotions of Sita Ramam, he went on to impress all with another fashionable number with black denim, paired with a black undershirt over a checkered coat
Promotional spree on!
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Doesn't he look effortlessly fashionable in blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and an orange shirt
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Effortlessly fashionable
The star opted for a blue shirt and denim, along with a head cap as he flew off to promote Sita Ramam
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The off-duty look
