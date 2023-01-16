Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 16, 2023

Dulquer Salmaan’s stylish looks in denim

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

As is well known, Dulquer Salmaan is a constant inspiration for fashion mongers due to his suave choices

Dapper in denim

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The Malayalam star makes a statement in a dark blue shirt, paired with blue denim. His OOTD was tied up with white sneakers

Making a statement

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The Salute star rocked a casual black-on-black look with a simple sweatshirt and matching denim, along with a black sports cap

Promotional diaries

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

He is all smiles as he poses with his better half Amal Sufiya in a simple T-shirt and denim shorts

Family time

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan looks extremely handsome in an embellished jacket, along with matching trousers in this picture

Sassy to the core

Once again, the Kurup star rocked a stylish look in a denim jacket. His voguish attire was tied up with matching trousers and comfy sneakers

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Another one

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

DQ gives another cue on how to ace a casual ensemble in black denim with a white T-shirt underneath a black jacket

Comfy in casual

During the promotions of Sita Ramam, he went on to impress all with another fashionable number with black denim, paired with a black undershirt over a checkered coat

Promotional spree on!

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Doesn't he look effortlessly fashionable in blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and an orange shirt

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Effortlessly fashionable

The star opted for a blue shirt and denim, along with a head cap as he flew off to promote Sita Ramam

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

The off-duty look

