Dulquer Salmaan’s whopping net worth

Priyanka Goud

Nov 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Dulquer Salmaan instagram

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most bankable stars at the moment and has done some praiseworthy movies in Bollywood and South Indian languages too

Image: Dulquer Salmaan instagram

Apart from acting, he is a playback singer and businessman too. The actor also owns a production house Wayfarer Productions

Multifaceted 

Image: Dulquer Salmaan instagram

Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan's net worth is Rs 31 crore which is USD 4.5 million. Apparently, the actor charges Rs 3 to 8 crore remuneration per movie

Whopping net worth

Image: Dulquer Salmaan instagram

It is said Dulquer charges Rs 50-60 lakh for an commercial television advertisement

Remuneration

Image: Dulquer Salmaan instagram

Dulquer Salmaan is the proud owner of some lavish four-wheelers including the Ferrari 458 Spider, BMW X6 M, Porsche Panamera Turbo, Mercedes - AMG G63, and Volkswagen Polo GTI, to name a few

Loves cars

Image: Dulquer Salmaan instagram

Not just cars, but the Salute star is also the proud owner of some high-power bikes

Super biker

Image: Dulquer Salmaan instagram

The actor owns a lakeside mansion in Kochi and lives with his wife Amal Sufiya, daughter Maryam and mom and dad, Mammootty

Luxurious lakeside home

Image: Dulquer Salmaan instagram

The huge house is surrounded by natural beauty and it is totally mesmerised. The terrace is covered with solar panels and you will see a lot of greenery all over in the bungalow

Greenery filled mansion

Image: Dulquer Salmaan instagram

Dulquer is the latest member from the Malayalam film industry to receive the coveted Golden Visa in UAE where he owns luxurious properties

UAE Golden Visa

