Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most bankable stars at the moment and has done some praiseworthy movies in Bollywood and South Indian languages too
Apart from acting, he is a playback singer and businessman too. The actor also owns a production house Wayfarer Productions
Multifaceted
Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan's net worth is Rs 31 crore which is USD 4.5 million. Apparently, the actor charges Rs 3 to 8 crore remuneration per movie
Whopping net worth
It is said Dulquer charges Rs 50-60 lakh for an commercial television advertisement
Remuneration
Dulquer Salmaan is the proud owner of some lavish four-wheelers including the Ferrari 458 Spider, BMW X6 M, Porsche Panamera Turbo, Mercedes - AMG G63, and Volkswagen Polo GTI, to name a few
Loves cars
Not just cars, but the Salute star is also the proud owner of some high-power bikes
Super biker
The actor owns a lakeside mansion in Kochi and lives with his wife Amal Sufiya, daughter Maryam and mom and dad, Mammootty
Luxurious lakeside home
The huge house is surrounded by natural beauty and it is totally mesmerised. The terrace is covered with solar panels and you will see a lot of greenery all over in the bungalow
Greenery filled mansion
Dulquer is the latest member from the Malayalam film industry to receive the coveted Golden Visa in UAE where he owns luxurious properties
UAE Golden Visa
