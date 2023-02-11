FEB 11, 2023
Dynamic duo Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman
When we think about music, the name A R Rahman automatically comes to mind. Time and again, the composer has joined hands with celebrated director Mani Ratnam
The superhit combo
Image: IMDb, A R Rahman Instagram
Image: IMDb
Arvind Swamy and Madhu-led Roja was A R Rahman's debut movie. The film's playlist also includes the evergreen track Chinna Chinna Aasai
Chinna Chinna Aasai
After that AR Rahman crooned the Mazhai Kuruvi song for Mani Ratnam's multi starrer movie Chekka Chivandha Vaanam
Image: IMDb
Mazhai Kuruvi
Image: IMDb
Who does not remember the Humma Humma single from Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swami starrer Bombay. Antha Arabic Kadaloram is the Tamil version of the song
Antha Arabic Kadaloram
The playlist of the film Oh Kanmani featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen also includes the track Aye Sinamika
Image: IMDb
Aye Sinamika
The Kannathil Muthamittal song from the movie Kannathil Muthamittal has two versions, the male version sung by P Jayachandran and the female version sung by Chinmayi Sripradha
Image: IMDb
Kannathil Muthamittal
The Kadhal Sadugudugudu song from the film Alai Payuthey starring R Madhavan and Shalini has been written by Vairamuthu, and crooned by SPB Charan
Image: IMDb
Kadhal Sadugudugudu
The Narumugaye track from Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar is a historical number with kings and queens in the backdrop
Image: IMDb
Narumugaye
Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai also features the Vaan song. The film boasts of some beautiful lyrics by Vairamuthu and the melodious voice of Poorvi Koutish
Image: IMDb
Vaan
Thiruda Thiruda's track Konjam Nilavu has been picturized on Prashanth, Anand and Anu Aggarwal
Image: IMDb
Konjam Nilavu
