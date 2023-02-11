FEB 11, 2023

Heading 3

Dynamic duo Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman

When we think about music, the name A R Rahman automatically comes to mind. Time and again, the composer has joined hands with celebrated director Mani Ratnam

The superhit combo

Image: IMDb, A R Rahman Instagram

Image: IMDb

Arvind Swamy and Madhu-led Roja was A R Rahman's debut movie. The film's playlist also includes the evergreen track Chinna Chinna Aasai

Chinna Chinna Aasai

After that AR Rahman crooned the Mazhai Kuruvi song for Mani Ratnam's multi starrer movie Chekka Chivandha Vaanam

Image: IMDb

Mazhai Kuruvi

Image: IMDb

Who does not remember the Humma Humma single from Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swami starrer Bombay. Antha Arabic Kadaloram is the Tamil version of the song

Antha Arabic Kadaloram

The playlist of the film Oh Kanmani featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen also includes the track Aye Sinamika

Image: IMDb

Aye Sinamika

The Kannathil Muthamittal song from the movie Kannathil Muthamittal has two versions, the male version sung by P Jayachandran and the female version sung by Chinmayi Sripradha

Image: IMDb

Kannathil Muthamittal

The Kadhal Sadugudugudu song from the film Alai Payuthey starring R Madhavan and Shalini has been written by Vairamuthu, and crooned by SPB Charan

Image: IMDb

Kadhal Sadugudugudu

The Narumugaye track from Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar is a historical number with kings and queens in the backdrop

Image: IMDb

Narumugaye

Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai also features the Vaan song. The film boasts of some beautiful lyrics by Vairamuthu and the melodious voice of Poorvi Koutish

Image: IMDb

Vaan

Thiruda Thiruda's track Konjam Nilavu has been picturized on Prashanth, Anand and Anu Aggarwal

Image: IMDb

Konjam Nilavu

