Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

APRIL 25, 2023

Educational Qualification of Cricketers

Image : KL Rahul’s Instagram

The cricketer hailing from Mangalore who studied at Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com)

KL Rahul

Image : Rohit Shrama’s Instagram

The batsman brought in Mumbai would stay away from his parents due to low income. He was raised by his uncle. He studied in Swami Vivekanand International school & also had a scholarship. He was a very good player & before he could study further he was selected to be a part of the team. He has only studied till 12th standard

Rohit Sharma 

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

The former captain was born in Delhi studied at Savior Convent School till 12th. Later he got selected as captain for the U-19 world cup & could not  pursue studying further

Virat Kohli

Image : Rishabh Pant’s Instagram

Rishabh Pant born in Uttarakhand who later shifted to Delhi, has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Sri Venkateswara College

Rishabh Pant

Image : Hardik Pandya’s Instagram

The all-rounder born in Gujarat studied in M.K School till 9th grade before dropping out to pursue cricket

Hardik Pandya

Image : Harshal Patel’s Instagram

The bowler hailing from Gujarat is a graduate from H.A. College of Commerce in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Harshal Patel

Image : Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram

The mastermind who was a chess player before entering cricket is a graduate from Mahatma Gandhi College of Health Science in Haryana

Yuzvendra Chahal

Image : Suryakumar Yadav’s Instagram

SKY aka Surya holds a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Pillai College of Arts, Commerce and Science in Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav

Image : Axar Patel’s Instagram

The young lad from Gujarat studied in Dharmsinh Desai University. According to some reports, he is an engineering dropout

Axar Patel

Image : Ravichandran Ashwin’s Instagram

The spinner from Chennai has a B.Tech in Information technology from SSN College of Engineering

Ravichandran Ashwin

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here