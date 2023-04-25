APRIL 25, 2023
Educational Qualification of Cricketers
Image : KL Rahul’s Instagram
The cricketer hailing from Mangalore who studied at Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com)
KL Rahul
Image : Rohit Shrama’s Instagram
The batsman brought in Mumbai would stay away from his parents due to low income. He was raised by his uncle. He studied in Swami Vivekanand International school & also had a scholarship. He was a very good player & before he could study further he was selected to be a part of the team. He has only studied till 12th standard
Rohit Sharma
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
The former captain was born in Delhi studied at Savior Convent School till 12th. Later he got selected as captain for the U-19 world cup & could not pursue studying further
Virat Kohli
Image : Rishabh Pant’s Instagram
Rishabh Pant born in Uttarakhand who later shifted to Delhi, has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Sri Venkateswara College
Rishabh Pant
Image : Hardik Pandya’s Instagram
The all-rounder born in Gujarat studied in M.K School till 9th grade before dropping out to pursue cricket
Hardik Pandya
Image : Harshal Patel’s Instagram
The bowler hailing from Gujarat is a graduate from H.A. College of Commerce in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Harshal Patel
Image : Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram
The mastermind who was a chess player before entering cricket is a graduate from Mahatma Gandhi College of Health Science in Haryana
Yuzvendra Chahal
Image : Suryakumar Yadav’s Instagram
SKY aka Surya holds a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Pillai College of Arts, Commerce and Science in Mumbai
Suryakumar Yadav
Image : Axar Patel’s Instagram
The young lad from Gujarat studied in Dharmsinh Desai University. According to some reports, he is an engineering dropout
Axar Patel
Image : Ravichandran Ashwin’s Instagram
The spinner from Chennai has a B.Tech in Information technology from SSN College of Engineering
Ravichandran Ashwin
