Hitarthi Shah
JULY 23, 2023
Educational qualifications of Billionaires
The Meta founder has studied Psychology and computer science from Harvard University
Mark Zuckerberg
Image: Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram
The Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation studied Masters in Computer Science from University of Wisconsin
Image: Satya Neadella’s Twitter
Satya Nadella
The CEO of Amazon has studied electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University
Jeff Bezos
Image: Jeff Bezos’s Instagram
The Chief Executive Officer of Google had done MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and MS Degree from Stanford University
Sundar Pichai
Image: Sundar Pichai’s Instagram
Bill Gates
Image: Bill Gates’s Instagram
The Microsoft founder studied mathematic as per-major law from Harvard University but later dropped out
Image: Adar Poonawalla’s Instagram
Adar Poonawalla
The Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India got his bachelor's degree from the University of Westminster, London
The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway studied M.Sc in Economics from Columbia University
Warren Buffett
Image: Warren Buffett’s Twitter
The Reliance founder has a BE degree in Chemical Engineering and went to study MBA at Stanford but left it midway to help his father build Reliance Industries
Mukesh Ambani
Image: NMACC’s Instagram
Ratan Tata
Image: Ratan Tata’s Instagram
The former chairman of Tata Sons has graduated from Riverdale Country School in NYC and got a bachelor's degree in architecture from Cornell University
Image: Gautam Adani’s Instagram
The founder and chairman of Adani Group was studying B.Com in Gujarat University when he dropped out after 2nd year to begin his own venture
Gautam Adani
