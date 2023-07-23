Heading 3

Educational qualifications of Billionaires 

The Meta founder has studied Psychology and computer science from Harvard University

Mark Zuckerberg

Image: Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram

The Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation studied Masters in Computer Science from University of Wisconsin

Image: Satya Neadella’s Twitter

Satya Nadella

The CEO of Amazon has studied electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University

Jeff Bezos

Image: Jeff Bezos’s Instagram

The Chief Executive Officer of Google had done MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and MS Degree from Stanford University

Sundar Pichai

Image: Sundar Pichai’s Instagram

Bill Gates

Image: Bill Gates’s Instagram

The Microsoft founder studied mathematic as per-major law from Harvard University but later dropped out

Image: Adar Poonawalla’s Instagram

Adar Poonawalla

The Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India got his bachelor's degree from the University of Westminster, London

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway studied M.Sc in Economics from Columbia University

Warren Buffett

Image: Warren Buffett’s Twitter

The Reliance founder has a BE degree in Chemical Engineering and went to study MBA at Stanford but left it midway to help his father build Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani

Image: NMACC’s Instagram

Ratan Tata

Image: Ratan Tata’s Instagram

The former chairman of Tata Sons has graduated from Riverdale Country School in NYC and got a bachelor's degree in architecture from Cornell University

Image: Gautam Adani’s Instagram

The founder and chairman of Adani Group was studying B.Com in Gujarat University when he dropped out after 2nd year to begin his own venture

Gautam Adani

