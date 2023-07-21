Heading 3

Educational Qualifications of Jawan Cast

Jawan is a multi-starrer film with actors from Bollywood and Tollywood

Jawan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

The film stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra

Star cast

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment’s Instagram

The Dil To Pagal Hai actor completed his 12th and went to pursue a Master's degree in communication but later dropped out to pursue his career in acting

Shah Rukh Khan 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

The Om Shanti Om actor was doing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. But she left midway to pursue her career in modeling

 Deepika Padukone 

Image:Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The Dangal actor went to school and college in Delhi but after graduating she participated in reality shows and later became a film actor

Sanya Malhotra

Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

The Farzi actor has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce and worked as an accountant but later fate had something else and he came into the acting industry

Vijay Sethupathi 

Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram

The actor holds a degree in psychology with Honors from Kamla Nehru College

Ridhi Dogra 

Image: Ridhi Dogra’s Instagram

The actor has done schooling in various states and attended college in Thiruvalla. She has a Bachelor's degree in English literature

Nayanthara

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

The Tollywood diva has a degree of Bachelor of art and psychology through correspondence while she also modeled for print advertisement

Priyamani 

Image: Priyamani’s Instagram

The anticipated film is said to release on 7th of September, 2023

Release 

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment’s Instagram

