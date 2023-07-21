Heading 3
Educational Qualifications of Jawan Cast
Jawan is a multi-starrer film with actors from Bollywood and Tollywood
Jawan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The film stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra
Star cast
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment’s Instagram
The Dil To Pagal Hai actor completed his 12th and went to pursue a Master's degree in communication but later dropped out to pursue his career in acting
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The Om Shanti Om actor was doing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. But she left midway to pursue her career in modeling
Deepika Padukone
Image:Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The Dangal actor went to school and college in Delhi but after graduating she participated in reality shows and later became a film actor
Sanya Malhotra
Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
The Farzi actor has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce and worked as an accountant but later fate had something else and he came into the acting industry
Vijay Sethupathi
Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram
The actor holds a degree in psychology with Honors from Kamla Nehru College
Ridhi Dogra
Image: Ridhi Dogra’s Instagram
The actor has done schooling in various states and attended college in Thiruvalla. She has a Bachelor's degree in English literature
Nayanthara
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The Tollywood diva has a degree of Bachelor of art and psychology through correspondence while she also modeled for print advertisement
Priyamani
Image: Priyamani’s Instagram
The anticipated film is said to release on 7th of September, 2023
Release
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment’s Instagram
