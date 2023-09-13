Heading 3
Eega-Mirzya: Films on Reincarnation
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for the first time together, Karan Arjun is a story of reincarnation and revenge
Karan Arjun
Another Shah Rukh Khan film, Om Shanti Om has a plot of reincarnation when a struggling junior artist Om Makhija dies and takes rebirth as Superstar Om Kapoor
Om Shanti Om
SS Rajamouli's Eega follows a similar concept of reincarnation when the protagonist takes rebirth as a Housefly and avenges his murderer
Eega/Makkhi
Another SS Rajamouli's film, Magadheera explores the same concept. The movie starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal has two timelines 400 years apart
Magadheera
Karz
The 1980 thriller film directed by Subhash Ghai starred Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim, and Simi Garewal in key roles. Rishi Kapoor's character is killed by his newly married wife Kamini. He takes rebirth as Monty and avenges his murder
Dangerous Ishhq 3D
The film marked the comeback of Karishma Kapoor into the films, however, it didn't succeed. It is a romantic drama that follows the concept of rebirth
teri Meri Kahani
Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's last film together, Teri Meri Kahani explored the concept of reincarnation. The lovers took birth three times in three different eras but never get a happy ending
Starring Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra, the romantic drama follows a similar concept. When PeeCee's character dies in the film, her fiance time travels in the future and meets a girl who happens to be Priyanka's reincarnation
Love Story 2050
The Farhad Samji directorial comedy-drama has reincarnation as its key plot. The Akshay Kumar starrer film has two different timelines
Housefull 4
The epic fantasy drama was the debut of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. However, it failed to do well despite being based on one of the most popular tragic romantic folktales of Punjab, Mirza Sahiban. The movie followed a similar plot of reincarnation
Mirzya
