Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 13, 2023

Eega-Mirzya: Films on Reincarnation 

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for the first time together, Karan Arjun is a story of reincarnation and revenge

Karan Arjun

Image: IMDb 

Another Shah Rukh Khan film, Om Shanti Om has a plot of reincarnation when a struggling junior artist Om Makhija dies and takes rebirth as Superstar Om Kapoor

Om Shanti Om

Image: IMDb 

SS Rajamouli's Eega follows a similar concept of reincarnation when the protagonist takes rebirth as a Housefly and avenges his murderer

Image: IMDb 

Eega/Makkhi

Another SS Rajamouli's film, Magadheera explores the same concept. The movie starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal has two timelines 400 years apart 

Magadheera

Image: IMDb 

Karz

Image: IMDb 

The 1980 thriller film directed by Subhash Ghai starred Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim, and Simi Garewal in key roles. Rishi Kapoor's character is killed by his newly married wife Kamini. He takes rebirth as Monty and avenges his murder

Dangerous Ishhq 3D

Image: IMDb 

The film marked the comeback of Karishma Kapoor into the films, however, it didn't succeed. It is a romantic drama that follows the concept of rebirth

teri Meri Kahani

Image: IMDb

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's last film together, Teri Meri Kahani explored the concept of reincarnation. The lovers took birth three times in three different eras but never get a happy ending

Starring Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra, the romantic drama follows a similar concept. When PeeCee's character dies in the film, her fiance time travels in the future and meets a girl who happens to be Priyanka's reincarnation 

Love Story 2050

Image: IMDb 

The Farhad Samji directorial comedy-drama has reincarnation as its key plot. The Akshay Kumar starrer film has two different timelines

Housefull 4

Image: IMDb 

The epic fantasy drama was the debut of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. However, it failed to do well despite being based on one of the most popular tragic romantic folktales of Punjab, Mirza Sahiban. The movie followed a similar plot of reincarnation

Mirzya

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here