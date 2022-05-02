Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen: Best roles

I Saw the Light

In this biographical drama, Olsen and Tom Hiddleston starred alongside each other to portray the musical life of singer Hank Williams and his marriage to Audrey Williams

In as early as 2012, Olsen was already showing her acting ability in the comedy-drama Liberal Arts, which received mostly positive reviews from the audience and the critics

Liberal Arts

The movie follows the story of a mentally unstable woman Ingrid (Aubrey Plaza) who becomes obsessed with Instagram influencer (Elizabeth Olsen) and goes over the board to befriend her

Ingrid Goes West

Olsen collaborated with Jeremy Renner in the murder mystery. The plot focuses on the neglected social problem that is the recurrent disappearance and sexual abuse of Indigenous women

Wind River

In this drama series, Elizabeth Olsen plays a widowed character Leigh Shaw, who needs to reorganize her life after losing her husband

Sorry For Your Loss

This dramatic thriller movie revolves around Marlene Lewis (Olsen) who, after escaping a cult, develops strong paranoia and hallucinations

Martha Marcy May Marlene

In this iconic movie, the audience gets to see Wanda and Vision as they try to make a relationship work while they’re on separate sides of the law

Avengers: Infinity War

This marked Olsen’s second movie as Wanda Maximoff, and it allowed her character to become more than just a misguided young woman

Captain America: Civil War

The highest-rated movie of Olsen’s happens to be the culmination of ten years of a single franchise. Her pivotal moments come in the movie’s large battle sequence

Avengers: Endgame

Elizabeth Olsen's outstanding central performance and a scene-stealing Kathryn Hahn as the couple's mysterious neighbor, makes WandaVision a delight to watch

WandaVision

