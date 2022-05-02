Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 03, 2022
Heading 3
Elizabeth Olsen: Best roles
I Saw the Light
Image: Getty Images
In this biographical drama, Olsen and Tom Hiddleston starred alongside each other to portray the musical life of singer Hank Williams and his marriage to Audrey Williams
In as early as 2012, Olsen was already showing her acting ability in the comedy-drama Liberal Arts, which received mostly positive reviews from the audience and the critics
Image: Getty Images
Liberal Arts
The movie follows the story of a mentally unstable woman Ingrid (Aubrey Plaza) who becomes obsessed with Instagram influencer (Elizabeth Olsen) and goes over the board to befriend her
Ingrid Goes West
Image: Getty Images
Olsen collaborated with Jeremy Renner in the murder mystery. The plot focuses on the neglected social problem that is the recurrent disappearance and sexual abuse of Indigenous women
Image: Getty Images
Wind River
Image: Getty Images
In this drama series, Elizabeth Olsen plays a widowed character Leigh Shaw, who needs to reorganize her life after losing her husband
Sorry For Your Loss
Image: Getty Images
This dramatic thriller movie revolves around Marlene Lewis (Olsen) who, after escaping a cult, develops strong paranoia and hallucinations
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Image: Getty Images
In this iconic movie, the audience gets to see Wanda and Vision as they try to make a relationship work while they’re on separate sides of the law
Avengers: Infinity War
Image: Getty Images
This marked Olsen’s second movie as Wanda Maximoff, and it allowed her character to become more than just a misguided young woman
Captain America: Civil War
Image: Getty Images
The highest-rated movie of Olsen’s happens to be the culmination of ten years of a single franchise. Her pivotal moments come in the movie’s large battle sequence
Avengers: Endgame
Image: Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen's outstanding central performance and a scene-stealing Kathryn Hahn as the couple's mysterious neighbor, makes WandaVision a delight to watch
WandaVision
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott PDA moments