Ellen DeGeneres-Portia de Rossi's story
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 18, 2022
Ellen and Portia met at a party in 2000. According to reports, at the time, de Rossi had not come out as a lesbian
First Meet
Portia de Rossi spoke about her early relationship with Ellen in 2005 and gushed about her girlfriend saying, "I respect her so much."
De Rossi's words
Ellen and Portia tied the knot after the Supreme Court of California made it legal for same-sex couples to get married in August 2008
Wedding
Ellen DeGeneres spoke about her marriage with Portia in 2009 and said, "I feel really, really lucky to have found that connection."
Lucky
Portia de Rossi changed her name legally after marrying Ellen to Portia Lee James DeGeneres although continues to use de Rossi as her surname professionally
Legal Name Change
Ellen DeGeneres spoke to Howard Stern about how her relationship with Portia is special and said, "We don't fight, we're madly in love, and I guess it's boring.”
Madly in Love
The foundation of Ellen and Portia's relationship is their friendship. Portia once told Entertainment Tonight, "We're just really good friends."
Good Friends
Ellen while speaking to David Letterman maintained that the best thing about Portia is that, "She makes me laugh, which is really important.”
Sense of Humour
While celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary in 2019, Ellen in a sweet tribute for Portia wrote, "My favourite number with my favourite person."
Favourite Person
Portia de Rossi shared a sweet message for her wife when Ellen completed the 3000th episode of her talk show and described her as a "brilliant woman!”
Brilliant Woman
