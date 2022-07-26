Heading 3
Elon Musk's complicated love life
JULY 26, 2022
Justine Wilson was Musk’s first wife with whom he first welcomed son Nevada who tragically died. Later, the duo welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian and also triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian
First Wife
After splitting from Justine, Elon was married to actress Talulah Riley. After the couple first parted ways in 2014, they remarried after 18 months but got divorced again in 2016
Second Divorce
Elon Musk sparked dating rumours with Amber Heard in late 2016 after her divorce from Johnny Depp. The duo reportedly split after a year
Amber Heard
Musk began dating musician Grimes in April of 2018. The duo welcomed their son X Æ A-12 in May 2020. The duo also welcomed baby girl Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogacy
Grimes
In July 2022, it was confirmed by Elon Musk that he secretly welcomed twins with Zilis, the director of operations and special projects at Musk’s Neuralink company
Shivon Zilis
Reports recently suggested that girlfriend his Natasha Bassett called it quits with him after he confirmed that he secretly fathered twins in November 2021
Natasha Bassett
In a 2010 essay written by his first wife Justine, she described her relationship with Musk and said that he treated her like an "employee" instead of a wife
Employee
Elon Musk spoke to Rolling Stone about his breakup with Amber Heard and said, "She broke up with me more than I broke up with her" and also said that it caused him emotional pain
Breakup
Alleged Affair
A report in WSJ claimed that Elon Musk allegedly had an affair with close friend Google co-founder Sergey Brin's ex-wife, though the Tesla founder has denied it
Grimes revealed details about her relationship with Musk in a Vanity Fair interview and said they have a "fluid" relationship and prefer living in separate houses
Fluid Relationship
