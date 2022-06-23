Heading 3
Elvis Presley: Unknown Facts
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
While Elvis Presley's signature look showed him with his black hair, the singer was naturally blonde until his teens and had dyed his hair later
Blonde Hair
Image: Getty Images
Elvis Presley was the first choice to star opposite Barbra Streisand in A Star Is Born, although his casting eventually didn't work out
A Star Is Born
Image: Getty Images
Apart from being a singer, Elvis also had a movie career and starred in over 30 movies including Blue Hawaii, among others
Movie Career
Image: Getty Images
Elvis served two years in the military from 1958 to 1960 during the Cold War
Military
Image: Getty Images
At the height of his stardom, Elvis raised awareness for the Polio vaccine by getting the vaccine on live television during The Ed Sullivan Show
Polio Vaccine
Image: Getty Images
Elvis was so fond of the fried peanut butter and banana sandwich that the singer went on to name the sandwich after himself
Elvis Sandwich
Image: Getty Images
Elvis Presley was reportedly a germophobe and his wife apparently revealed that he insisted on carrying his own silverware to other people's houses
Germophobe
Image: Getty Images
Elvis met President Nixon in the Oval Office in 1970 and requested him to grant him a badge as a narcotics agent which the President agreed to
Narcotics Badge
Image: Getty Images
Elvis met Priscilla at a party when he was stationed in Germany with the army, he was 24 and she was 14 at the time. The couple were married from 1967 to 1973
Meeting Priscilla
Image: Getty Images
Elvis Presley recorded over 600 songs in his career and reportedly co-wrote a few songs including That's Someone You Never Forget and You'll Be Gone
Songs
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: The Umbrella Academy S3 Things to know