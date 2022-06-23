Heading 3

​​Elvis Presley: Unknown Facts

While Elvis Presley's signature look showed him with his black hair, the singer was naturally blonde until his teens and had dyed his hair later

Blonde Hair

Elvis Presley was the first choice to star opposite Barbra Streisand in A Star Is Born, although his casting eventually didn't work out

A Star Is Born

Apart from being a singer, Elvis also had a movie career and starred in over 30 movies including Blue Hawaii, among others

Movie Career

Elvis served two years in the military from 1958 to 1960 during the Cold War

Military 

At the height of his stardom, Elvis raised awareness for the Polio vaccine by getting the vaccine on live television during The Ed Sullivan Show

Polio Vaccine 

Elvis was so fond of the fried peanut butter and banana sandwich that the singer went on to name the sandwich after himself

Elvis Sandwich

Elvis Presley was reportedly a germophobe and his wife apparently revealed that he insisted on carrying his own silverware to other people's houses

Germophobe

Elvis met President Nixon in the Oval Office in 1970 and requested him to grant him a badge as a narcotics agent which the President agreed to

Narcotics Badge

Elvis met Priscilla at a party when he was stationed in Germany with the army, he was 24 and she was 14 at the time. The couple were married from 1967 to 1973

Meeting Priscilla

Elvis Presley recorded over 600 songs in his career and reportedly co-wrote a few songs including That's Someone You Never Forget and You'll Be Gone

Songs

