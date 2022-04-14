Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

April 15, 2022

Heading 3

Emma Watson’s interesting facts

First Role

Image: Getty Images 

Not many know that Emma Watson's first acting role was in fact as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

There was a time during the Harry Potter franchise when Emma Watson thought of quitting her role as Hermione. Lucky for fans she changed her mind

Image: Getty Images

Quitting Harry Potter

Outside of her Harry Potter career, the first film that Emma Watson starred in was BBC's Ballet Shoes. The film released in 2007

Ballet Shoes

Image: Getty Images

Emma Watson is impressively an Ivy League scholar. She graduated from Brown University in Rhode Island and majored in English literature

Image: Getty Images

Ivy League graduate

Image: Getty Images

Besides acting, Emma Watson has also been known for her activism and was also named a Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations in 2014

Activism 

Image: Getty Images

Before Emma Stone, Emma Watson was offered La La Land but the actress turned down the lead role in the film to focus on Beauty and the Beast

La La Land 

Image: Getty Images

Emma Watson was approached for Disney's live-action adaptation of Cinderella before Lily James though she rejected it because it didn't resonate with her

Cinderella

Image: Getty Images

Emma Watson during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special admitted to having a crush on co-star Tom Felton

Harry Potter crush

Image: Getty Images

Emma's social media posts are all about raising awareness to bringing attention to important issues. She boasts of a massive following of 66.3 million on Instagram

Social media

Image: Getty Images

Emma surprised fans after she revealed that her favourite scene in Harry Potter films was the one where Harry and Hermione share a dance in Deathly Hallows Part I

Favourite Harry Potter scene 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bennifer Relationship timeline

Click Here