Surabhi Redkar
April 15, 2022
Emma Watson’s interesting facts
First Role
Not many know that Emma Watson's first acting role was in fact as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
There was a time during the Harry Potter franchise when Emma Watson thought of quitting her role as Hermione. Lucky for fans she changed her mind
Quitting Harry Potter
Outside of her Harry Potter career, the first film that Emma Watson starred in was BBC's Ballet Shoes. The film released in 2007
Ballet Shoes
Emma Watson is impressively an Ivy League scholar. She graduated from Brown University in Rhode Island and majored in English literature
Ivy League graduate
Besides acting, Emma Watson has also been known for her activism and was also named a Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations in 2014
Activism
Before Emma Stone, Emma Watson was offered La La Land but the actress turned down the lead role in the film to focus on Beauty and the Beast
La La Land
Emma Watson was approached for Disney's live-action adaptation of Cinderella before Lily James though she rejected it because it didn't resonate with her
Cinderella
Emma Watson during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special admitted to having a crush on co-star Tom Felton
Harry Potter crush
Emma's social media posts are all about raising awareness to bringing attention to important issues. She boasts of a massive following of 66.3 million on Instagram
Social media
Emma surprised fans after she revealed that her favourite scene in Harry Potter films was the one where Harry and Hermione share a dance in Deathly Hallows Part I
Favourite Harry Potter scene
