January 16, 2024
Emmy Awards 2024 Winners list
HBO's Succession bags the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series and makes a total of 6 awards at Emmy 2024
Outstanding Drama Series
Images: IMDb
The Emmy Award in this category went to The Bear. The series won a total of 10 trophies at the event
Images: IMDb
Outstanding Comedy Series
Beef bags a total of 5 awards including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Images: IMDb
Outstanding Limited Series
Keiran Culkin lifted the award for his performance in Succession. It is his first ever Emmy award
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Image Source: Getty
Sarah Snook received her first ever Emmy award for her acting performance in Succession
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Image Source: Getty
Owing to his performance in The Bear, Jeremy Allen White won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy Series)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Image Source: Getty
Quinta Brunson wins the award for Abbott Elementary in this category
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Image Source: Getty
Steven Yeun’s acting mettle in Beef made him lift the trophy for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series at the event
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Image Source: Getty
Ali Wong becomes the first ever Asian woman to win an Emmy for a lead role
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Image Source: Getty
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Image Source: Getty
Mark Mylod bags the award for directing Succession in the category of Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
