January 16, 2024

Emmy Awards 2024 Winners list 

HBO's Succession bags the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series and makes a total of 6 awards at Emmy 2024

Outstanding Drama Series 

Images: IMDb

The Emmy Award in this category went to The Bear. The series won a total of 10 trophies at the event 

Images: IMDb

Outstanding Comedy Series

Beef bags a total of 5 awards including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 

 Images: IMDb

Outstanding Limited Series 

Keiran Culkin lifted the award for his performance in Succession. It is his first ever Emmy award

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Image Source: Getty

Sarah Snook received her first ever Emmy award for her acting performance in Succession 

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Image Source: Getty

Owing to his performance in The Bear, Jeremy Allen White won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy Series)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Image Source: Getty

Quinta Brunson wins the award for Abbott Elementary in this category

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Image Source: Getty

Steven Yeun’s acting mettle in Beef made him lift the trophy for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series at the event

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series 

Image Source: Getty

Ali Wong becomes the first ever Asian woman to win an Emmy for a lead role 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Image Source: Getty

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Image Source: Getty

Mark Mylod bags the award for directing Succession in the category of Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series 

