Emmys 2022:
Best Photos
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Lizzo Instagram
Selfie Time
Lizzo and Zendaya who both turned out to be big winners at Emmys 2022 posed for a cute selfie together from the star-studded event
Image: Ariana DeBose Instagram
Stunning Duo
Ariana DeBose took her Instagram account to share a photo with Andrew Garfield from Emmys 2022 and it has us convinced that the duo should be cast together in a film soon
Image: Getty Images
Dune Reunion
Zendaya and Oscar Isaac posed together at the Emmys 2022 after party and it was a sweet Dune reunion moment for fans
Image: Lizzo Instagram
Best Emmy-winning Duo
Both Lizzo and Jennifer Coolidge won their first-ever Emmy Awards this year and this photo of the two posing with their trophies is beyond special
Image: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen flaunted her baby bump as she walked the red carpet at Emmys 2022 and looked stunning in her pregnancy glow
Image: Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form
The newlywed couple made their first red carpet appearance since tying the knot in July this year and looked stunning at Emmys 2022
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut as a couple as they adorably posed together at the Emmys 2022 ceremony
Image: Getty Images
Squid Game After Party
Lee Jung Jae and Hwang Dong Hyuk turned out to be the big winners at Emmys 2022 and this photo of the duo with the cast from the after party is amazing
Image: Getty Images
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan went viral for his red carpet look at the Emmys 2022 after fans said the actor looked like a real-life Disney Prince
Image: Getty Images
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance at Emmys 2022 as he presented an award. Although fans found the comedian's look eerily similar to one of Kanye West's looks
