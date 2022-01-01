Heading 3

Emmys 2022:

Best Photos

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Lizzo Instagram

Selfie Time

Lizzo and Zendaya who both turned out to be big winners at Emmys 2022 posed for a cute selfie together from the star-studded event

Image: Ariana DeBose Instagram

Stunning Duo

Ariana DeBose took her Instagram account to share a photo with Andrew Garfield from Emmys 2022 and it has us convinced that the duo should be cast together in a film soon

Image: Getty Images

Dune Reunion

Zendaya and Oscar Isaac posed together at the Emmys 2022 after party and it was a sweet Dune reunion moment for fans

Image: Lizzo Instagram

Best Emmy-winning Duo

Both Lizzo and Jennifer Coolidge won their first-ever Emmy Awards this year and this photo of the two posing with their trophies is beyond special

Image: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen flaunted her baby bump as she walked the red carpet at Emmys 2022 and looked stunning in her pregnancy glow

Image: Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form

The newlywed couple made their first red carpet appearance since tying the knot in July this year and looked stunning at Emmys 2022

Image: Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut as a couple as they adorably posed together at the Emmys 2022 ceremony

Image: Getty Images

Squid Game After Party

Lee Jung Jae and Hwang Dong Hyuk turned out to be the big winners at Emmys 2022 and this photo of the duo with the cast from the after party is amazing

Image: Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan went viral for his red carpet look at the Emmys 2022 after fans said the actor looked like a real-life Disney Prince

Image: Getty Images

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance at Emmys 2022 as he presented an award. Although fans found the comedian's look eerily similar to one of Kanye West's looks

