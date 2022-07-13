Heading 3

​​​​Emmys 2022: Biggest snubs

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez was expected to earn her first acting Emmy nod this year for Only Murders in the Building but while her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin did, the singer was left out

Selena Gomez

Image: Getty Images

Yellowstone was surprisingly left out of the race not only in the drama series category but also for its lead actors Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly who weren't nominated

Yellowstone

Image: Getty Images

Sadie Sink whose performance as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things has only gotten better with every season was surprisingly left out of the supporting actress nominations

Sadie Sink

Image: Getty Images

Despite Sarah Goldberg being in top form in Barry's new season, the actress missed out on receiving an Emmy nomination this year

Sarah Goldberg

Image: Getty Images

This Is Us aired its series finale this year and fans were shocked to learn that the emotional drama was left out of the Emmys race in major categories

This Is Us

Image: Getty Images

Pachinko 

Image: Getty Images

One of the most surprising snubs of the year happened to be how the final season of black-ish didn't fetch nominations for Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson

black-ish

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston was left out of the acting category nomination for her performance in The Morning Show while her co-star Reese Witherspoon received a nod

Jennifer Aniston

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain's emotional act from the limited series, Scenes From A Marriage was also snubbed at this year's Emmy Awards

Jessica Chastain

Image: Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne was also left out of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her performance in Russian Doll Season 2

Natasha Lyonne

