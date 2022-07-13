Heading 3
Emmys 2022: Biggest snubs
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez was expected to earn her first acting Emmy nod this year for Only Murders in the Building but while her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin did, the singer was left out
Selena Gomez
Image: Getty Images
Yellowstone was surprisingly left out of the race not only in the drama series category but also for its lead actors Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly who weren't nominated
Yellowstone
Image: Getty Images
Sadie Sink whose performance as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things has only gotten better with every season was surprisingly left out of the supporting actress nominations
Sadie Sink
Image: Getty Images
Despite Sarah Goldberg being in top form in Barry's new season, the actress missed out on receiving an Emmy nomination this year
Sarah Goldberg
Image: Getty Images
This Is Us aired its series finale this year and fans were shocked to learn that the emotional drama was left out of the Emmys race in major categories
This Is Us
Image: Getty Images
Pachinko
Image: Getty Images
One of the most surprising snubs of the year happened to be how the final season of black-ish didn't fetch nominations for Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson
black-ish
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston was left out of the acting category nomination for her performance in The Morning Show while her co-star Reese Witherspoon received a nod
Jennifer Aniston
Image: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain's emotional act from the limited series, Scenes From A Marriage was also snubbed at this year's Emmy Awards
Jessica Chastain
Image: Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne was also left out of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her performance in Russian Doll Season 2
Natasha Lyonne
