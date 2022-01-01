Emmys 2022:
Historic Wins
SEPT 13, 2022
Zendaya
Zendaya bagged the top honour of Lead Actress in a Drama series for Euphoria and became the youngest two-time Emmy winner in the acting category
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Jung Jae who bagged the Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for his performance in Squid Game became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category
Squid Game
Squid Game made Emmys history by becoming the first-ever non-English show to win a Primetime Emmy with Hwang Dong-hyuk bagging Best Director for a Drama Series
John Oliver
John Oliver's Last Week Tonight took home its seventh consecutive Emmy Award in the Variety Talk Series category
Lizzo
Lizzo received her first Emmy Award for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which won for the outstanding competition program
Succession Streak
Jesse Armstrong won his third writing Emmy whereas his show Succession was awarded the top honour of the night as the Best Drama Series for the second time
Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis won his second Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a comedy series as well as the show took home its Best Comedy Series Award for the second consecutive time
Brett Goldstein
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein who won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series became the category’s first
back-to-back winner since 2008
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge who has been in the industry for years and has played several iconic roles won her first-ever Emmy Award for Supporting Actress in a limited series
Jean Smart
Jean Smart won her second Emmy in a row after last year in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks
