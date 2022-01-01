Heading 3

Emmys 2022:

Historic Wins

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya bagged the top honour of Lead Actress in a Drama series for Euphoria and became the youngest two-time Emmy winner in the acting category

Image: Getty Images

Lee Jung Jae

Lee Jung Jae who bagged the Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for his performance in Squid Game became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category

Image: Getty Images

Squid Game

Squid Game made Emmys history by becoming the first-ever non-English show to win a Primetime Emmy with Hwang Dong-hyuk bagging Best Director for a Drama Series

Image: Getty Images

John Oliver

John Oliver's Last Week Tonight took home its seventh consecutive Emmy Award in the Variety Talk Series category

Image: Getty Images

Lizzo

Lizzo received her first Emmy Award for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which won for the outstanding competition program

Image: Getty Images

Succession Streak

Jesse Armstrong won his third writing Emmy whereas his show Succession was awarded the top honour of the night as the Best Drama Series for the second time

Image: Getty Images

Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis won his second Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a comedy series as well as the show took home its Best Comedy Series Award for the second consecutive time

Image: Getty Images

Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein who won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series became the category’s first
back-to-back winner since 2008

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge who has been in the industry for years and has played several iconic roles won her first-ever Emmy Award for Supporting Actress in a limited series

Image: Getty Images

Jean Smart

Jean Smart won her second Emmy in a row after last year in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks

