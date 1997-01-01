Heading 3

Emotional OSTs from
 K-dramas

Sugandha Srivastava

April 13, 2023

Entertainment

This heart-wrenching ballad about love and loss makes you get into your feels all the time

"I Will Go to You Like the First Snow" by Ailee - from Goblin

Source: tvN

A quiet evening with this beautiful and melancholic song about longing for love is sometimes all that is required to look within oneself

"Stay With Me" by Chanyeol and Punch - from Goblin

Source: tvN 

A sweet and romantic tune about falling in love unexpectedly makes us reminisce all the good times we had with our loved ones

“Everytime" by Chen and Punch - from Descendants of the Sun

Source: KBS

A nostalgic love song that will make you feel all the feels from the beloved ‘Reply’ series.

"All for You" by Seo In Guk and Jung Eun Ji - from Reply 1997 

Source: tvN 

A haunting ballad about the pain of unrequited love that is perfectly displayed on screen by Lee Joon Gi and IU

"My Love” by Lee Hi - from Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo 

Source: SBS

A soulful and romantic song about the beauty of falling in love which has been loved globally

"Beautiful" by Crush - from Goblin 

Source:tvN 

A heartfelt duet that captures the pain and longing of a love that can never come to fruition 

"Say Yes" by Loco and Punch - from Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo 

Source: SBS

A gentle and dreamy love song that will make your heart flutter about all the possibilities that come true from being in love

"Perhaps Love" by Eric Nam and Cheeze - from Another Miss Oh 

Source: tvN 

A melancholic ballad about missing someone you love deeply from the highly popular K-drama starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun and Lee Dong Wook

"I Miss You" by Soyou - from Goblin

Source: tvN 

A romantic and uplifting tune about finding true love from the OST Queen herself

"You Are My Everything" by Gummy - from Descendants of the Sun 

Source: KBS

