This heart-wrenching ballad about love and loss makes you get into your feels all the time
"I Will Go to You Like the First Snow" by Ailee - from Goblin
Source: tvN
A quiet evening with this beautiful and melancholic song about longing for love is sometimes all that is required to look within oneself
"Stay With Me" by Chanyeol and Punch - from Goblin
Source: tvN
A sweet and romantic tune about falling in love unexpectedly makes us reminisce all the good times we had with our loved ones
“Everytime" by Chen and Punch - from Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS
A nostalgic love song that will make you feel all the feels from the beloved ‘Reply’ series.
"All for You" by Seo In Guk and Jung Eun Ji - from Reply 1997
Source: tvN
A haunting ballad about the pain of unrequited love that is perfectly displayed on screen by Lee Joon Gi and IU
"My Love” by Lee Hi - from Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Source: SBS
A soulful and romantic song about the beauty of falling in love which has been loved globally
"Beautiful" by Crush - from Goblin
Source:tvN
A heartfelt duet that captures the pain and longing of a love that can never come to fruition
"Say Yes" by Loco and Punch - from Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Source: SBS
A gentle and dreamy love song that will make your heart flutter about all the possibilities that come true from being in love
"Perhaps Love" by Eric Nam and Cheeze - from Another Miss Oh
Source: tvN
A melancholic ballad about missing someone you love deeply from the highly popular K-drama starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun and Lee Dong Wook
"I Miss You" by Soyou - from Goblin
Source: tvN
A romantic and uplifting tune about finding true love from the OST Queen herself
"You Are My Everything" by Gummy - from Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS
