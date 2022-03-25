Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 25, 2022

Emraan Hashmi and Parveen’s relationship

Dating phase

Image: Parveen Shahani Instagram

Emraan Hashmi and Parveen Shahani started dating before the actor became famous

After dating for almost a decade, the couple decided to take their relationship to a next level

Image: Emraan Hashmi Instagram

Taking relationship ahead

Emraan and Parveen tied the knot on December 14, 2006, after being together for almost ten years. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family members

Marriage

Video: Parveen Shahani Instagram

While Emraan has a casanova image on-screen, he confessed once that he is not a romantic in real life

Image: Emraan Hashmi Instagram

Lousy lover

Mutual understanding

Image: Parveen Shahani Instagram

Emraan once stated that his wife is an understanding woman who understands that when her husband kisses another woman on the screen, it is solely needed for the film

Image: Emraan Hashmi Instagram

Blessed with a son

Emraan and Parveen had their first child, a son, on February 3, 2010. The couple named him Ayaan

Image: Parveen Shahani Instagram

Everything was fine until Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer when he was just four years old. The pair became each other's support systems and fought their son's battle like a rock. Their ray of light, Ayaan was declared cancer-free in January 2019

Ayaan’s battle with cancer

Image: Parveen Shahani Instagram

Emraan and Parveen are one of the most adorable couples of B-town. The pair doesn't make many public appearances together, but when they do, they always cause a stir

Couple goals

