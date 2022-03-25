Emraan Hashmi and Parveen’s relationship

Emraan Hashmi and Parveen Shahani started dating before the actor became famous
After dating for almost a decade, the couple decided to take their relationship to a next level
Image: Emraan Hashmi Instagram
Taking relationship ahead
Emraan and Parveen tied the knot on December 14, 2006, after being together for almost ten years. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family members
Marriage
Video: Parveen Shahani Instagram
While Emraan has a casanova image on-screen, he confessed once that he is not a romantic in real life
Image: Emraan Hashmi Instagram
Lousy lover
Mutual understanding
Image: Parveen Shahani Instagram
Emraan once stated that his wife is an understanding woman who understands that when her husband kisses another woman on the screen, it is solely needed for the film
Image: Emraan Hashmi Instagram
Blessed with a son
Emraan and Parveen had their first child, a son, on February 3, 2010. The couple named him Ayaan
Image: Parveen Shahani Instagram
Everything was fine until Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer when he was just four years old. The pair became each other's support systems and fought their son's battle like a rock. Their ray of light, Ayaan was declared cancer-free in January 2019
Ayaan’s battle with cancer
Image: Parveen Shahani Instagram
Emraan and Parveen are one of the most adorable couples of B-town. The pair doesn't make many public appearances together, but when they do, they always cause a stir
Couple goals
