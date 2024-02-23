Heading 3

Emraan Hashmi rejects being part of Don 3

Don 3 is a major Bollywood project directed by Farhan Akhtar 

This film will feature Ranveer Singh as the new Don and Kiara Advani as the female lead

There have been rumors about Emraan Hashmi’s potential role as an antagonist in Don 3

In a recent Instagram story, Emraan Hashmi denies being approached for Don 3 and says that he was never offered the movie

As Emraan was impressive in Tiger 3 it would be definitely great to see him again as an antagonist

The major Bollywood project brings fresh couple, making fans excited 

Emraan is currently working on his upcoming web series- Showtime which also features Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Rajeev Khandelwal

Showtime will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024

Farhan Akhtar returns as director with Don 3 after 13 years, creating anticipation among fans

Ranveer Singh feels that it a significant responsibility following the iconic portrayals of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

