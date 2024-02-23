Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
Emraan Hashmi rejects being part of Don 3
Don 3 is a major Bollywood project directed by Farhan Akhtar
About Don 3
Image source-faroutakhtar
This film will feature Ranveer Singh as the new Don and Kiara Advani as the female lead
Video source-kiaraaliaadvani
Confirmed cast
There have been rumors about Emraan Hashmi’s potential role as an antagonist in Don 3
Image source-therealemraan
Casting rumors
In a recent Instagram story, Emraan Hashmi denies being approached for Don 3 and says that he was never offered the movie
Emraan’s statement
Image source-therealemraan
As Emraan was impressive in Tiger 3 it would be definitely great to see him again as an antagonist
Emraan in Tiger 3
Image source-therealemraan
The major Bollywood project brings fresh couple, making fans excited
Don 3 fresh couple
Image: IMDb
Emraan is currently working on his upcoming web series- Showtime which also features Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Rajeev Khandelwal
Emraan’s current work
Image source-therealemraan
Showtime will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024
Showtime release date
Image source-therealemraan
Farhan Akhtar returns as director with Don 3 after 13 years, creating anticipation among fans
Farhan Akhtar returns
Image source-faroutakhtar
Ranveer Singh’s responsibility
Image source- ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh feels that it a significant responsibility following the iconic portrayals of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.