Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movies

Known for his acting chops in Hindi romantic movies, Emraan Hashmi has transformed his serial Kisser Image into a powerful antagonist 

Emraan Hashmi

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

The actor was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. His performance won love from the audience and made him the first choice for big Pan-India ventures 

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

Last Release

Wondering what Emraan Hashmi is doing next? Check it out here 

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

What's Next?

Emraan is spearheading the cast of Showtime - a web show announced to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 8

Showtime

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

Showtime stars an ensemble cast of Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz, among others 

Starcast

Video: Disney Plus Hotstar’s Instagram

The actor is next playing the main antagonist in Pawan Kalyan's OG. It will be a big Pan-India release 

OG

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

The Jannat actor is rumored to join the cast of Adivi Sesh's upcoming movie, Goodachari 2. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited 

Goodachari 2

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

Emraan is doing a cameo role in Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan. Set to premiere directly on OTT; the movie will see Emraan playing the role of Rammanohar Lohia

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

The actor is also headlining the cast of Ground Zero. It is a military thriller drama directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar and produced under Excel Entertainment 

Ground Zero

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

Kunal Deshmukh's Film

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

Moreover, Emraan Hashmi's long-announced film with Kunal Deshmukh is yet to be released. Let's see if it gets revived this year 

