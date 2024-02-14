Heading 3
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movies
Known for his acting chops in Hindi romantic movies, Emraan Hashmi has transformed his serial Kisser Image into a powerful antagonist
Emraan Hashmi
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
The actor was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. His performance won love from the audience and made him the first choice for big Pan-India ventures
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Last Release
Wondering what Emraan Hashmi is doing next? Check it out here
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
What's Next?
Emraan is spearheading the cast of Showtime - a web show announced to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 8
Showtime
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Showtime stars an ensemble cast of Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz, among others
Starcast
Video: Disney Plus Hotstar’s Instagram
The actor is next playing the main antagonist in Pawan Kalyan's OG. It will be a big Pan-India release
OG
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
The Jannat actor is rumored to join the cast of Adivi Sesh's upcoming movie, Goodachari 2. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited
Goodachari 2
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Emraan is doing a cameo role in Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan. Set to premiere directly on OTT; the movie will see Emraan playing the role of Rammanohar Lohia
Ae Watan Mere Watan
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
The actor is also headlining the cast of Ground Zero. It is a military thriller drama directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar and produced under Excel Entertainment
Ground Zero
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Kunal Deshmukh's Film
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Moreover, Emraan Hashmi's long-announced film with Kunal Deshmukh is yet to be released. Let's see if it gets revived this year
