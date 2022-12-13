Heading 3
End of 2022: K-dramas to look forward to
Ayushi Agrawal
DEC 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Song Joong Ki takes on a revenge tale alongside Lee Sung Min and Shin Hyun Been.
Reborn Rich
Image: JTBC
Image: tvN
Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow
Lee Jae Wook has returned from the dead in part 2 of the famed show.
Image: TVING
Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo take on the evil in Jeju Island.
Island
Image: TVING
The chaotic trio return with more fun, going for a round 2 of drinks!
Work Later, Drink Now 2
Image: Netflix
A now-delayed premiere of Choi Minho and Chae Soobin’s love story in fashion industry is highly anticipated.
The Fabulous
Image: wavve
Park Ji Hoon tackles school violence and more in a changed avatar.
Weak Hero Class 1
Image: ENA
Summer Strike
Im Siwan And Seolhyun look to change their lives after moving from a busy city to a small town.
Yoon Bak and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung create a small and unique family.
Please Send A Fan Letter
Image: MBC
Image: Netflix
Kim Young Kwan dons the serial killer hat who seeks love in this bone-chilling story.
Somebody
Image: ENA
Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Sung Woong takes on a comedy thriller about a speaking phone.
Unlock The Boss
