Heading 3

End of 2022: K-dramas to look forward to

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Song Joong Ki takes on a revenge tale alongside Lee Sung Min and Shin Hyun Been.

Reborn Rich

Image: JTBC

Image: tvN

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow 

Lee Jae Wook has returned from the dead in part 2 of the famed show.

Image: TVING

Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo take on the evil in Jeju Island.

Island

Image: TVING

The chaotic trio return with more fun, going for a round 2 of drinks!

Work Later, Drink Now 2

Image: Netflix

A now-delayed premiere of Choi Minho and Chae Soobin’s love story in fashion industry is highly anticipated.

The Fabulous

Image: wavve

Park Ji Hoon tackles school violence and more in a changed avatar.

Weak Hero Class 1

Image: ENA

Summer Strike

Im Siwan And Seolhyun look to change their lives after moving from a busy city to a small town.

Yoon Bak and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung create a small and unique family.

Please Send A Fan Letter

Image: MBC

Image: Netflix

Kim Young Kwan dons the serial killer hat who seeks love in this bone-chilling story.

Somebody

Image: ENA

Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Sung Woong takes on a comedy thriller about a speaking phone.

Unlock The Boss

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Son Ye Jin’s beautiful appearances 

Click Here