JAN 16, 2023

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

While numerous brands sign up big celebs to promote their products, many bigwigs from the industry have turned down hefty sums to endorse a brand in the recent past.

Stars who turned down big bucks

Image: Twitter

It might be interesting to know that Baahubali star Prabhas refused many brand endorsement offers worth around Rs 150 crore within a year.

Prabhas 

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun is also one of the stars who have turned down lucrative advertising deals more than once.

Allu Arjun

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

He said no to being associated with a pan masala product initially, and later turned down a major offer to endorse a liquor company.

Being selective

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

To your surprise, Southern beauty Sai Pallavi turned down a fairness cream advertisement worth Rs 2 crore.

Sai Pallavi

Talking about the same, the diva said, "I see if I can contribute to the happiness of people around me or if I can say that these standards we see are wrong".

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Unrealistic standards

Image: Simbu Instagram

Simbu also has a very strong sense of responsibility toward his fans, and hence, the Vaanam star refused to endorse a liquor brand.

Simbu 

He cited that he did not want to encourage his fans to indulge in alcohol drinking by promoting the brand.

Setting the wrong example

Image: Simbu Instagram

Despite being one of the biggest names in the South film fraternity, Balakrishna has not advertised any brand to date.

Image: Balakrishnan Instagram

Balakrishnan 

Stating his reason for the same, he said, "As an actor, my duty is to entertain them through films and I shall do that for the rest of my life." 

Image: Balakrishnan Instagram

Love and respect

