JAN 16, 2023

Endorsements rejected by South stars
While numerous brands sign up big celebs to promote their products, many bigwigs from the industry have turned down hefty sums to endorse a brand in the recent past.
It might be interesting to know that Baahubali star Prabhas refused many brand endorsement offers worth around Rs 150 crore within a year.
Prabhas
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun is also one of the stars who have turned down lucrative advertising deals more than once.
Allu Arjun
He said no to being associated with a pan masala product initially, and later turned down a major offer to endorse a liquor company.
To your surprise, Southern beauty Sai Pallavi turned down a fairness cream advertisement worth Rs 2 crore.
Sai Pallavi
Talking about the same, the diva said, "I see if I can contribute to the happiness of people around me or if I can say that these standards we see are wrong".
Simbu also has a very strong sense of responsibility toward his fans, and hence, the Vaanam star refused to endorse a liquor brand.
Simbu
He cited that he did not want to encourage his fans to indulge in alcohol drinking by promoting the brand.
Despite being one of the biggest names in the South film fraternity, Balakrishna has not advertised any brand to date.
Balakrishnan
Stating his reason for the same, he said, "As an actor, my duty is to entertain them through films and I shall do that for the rest of my life."
