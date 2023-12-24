Heading 3

Enemies to Lovers Trope Movies

Based on Jane Austen's novel, this romantic drama follows the initial disdain between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, eventually evolving into a deep love

Pride and Prejudice

Image: IMDB

 A modern adaptation of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," where the lead characters start off as adversaries but develop romantic feelings over time

Image: IMDb 

10 Things I Hate About You

Based on the novel by Sally Thorne, two colleagues, Lucy and Joshua, compete for the same promotion at work while harboring feelings for each other

Image: IMDb 

The Hating Game 

This film revolves around high school students Nell and Woody who are neighbors and complete opposites

Image: IMDb 

It's a Boy Girl Thing

 The novel depicts an enemies-to-lovers relationship between Alex, the First Son of the United States, and Henry, the Prince of Wales

Image: IMDb 

Red, White & Royal Blue

In this romantic comedy, a journalist, Andie, and an advertising executive, Ben, make a bet where Andie attempts to lose a guy in ten days while Ben tries to make a woman fall in love with him

Image: IMDb 

 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

 This Disney Channel Original Movie follows the story of a teenage girl, Jessica, who meets a famous pop star, Christopher Wilde, and doesn't initially like him due to his celebrity persona

Image: IMDb 

Starstruck

Harry and Sally start off as friends but initially can't stand each other due to differing personalities and perspectives on relationships. Over time, they grow closer and eventually fall in love

Image: IMDb 

When Harry Met Sally

A divorced couple, Milo and Nicole, find themselves in a situation where Milo, a bounty hunter, is tasked to bring in his ex-wife, Nicole, who has skipped bail

Image: IMDb 

The Bounty Hunter 

 This romantic comedy features a TV producer, played by Katherine Heigl, and a chauvinistic relationship expert, played by Gerard Butler, who initially clash but find a connection

Image: IMDb 

The Ugly Truth

