Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 24, 2023
Enemies to Lovers Trope Movies
Based on Jane Austen's novel, this romantic drama follows the initial disdain between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, eventually evolving into a deep love
Pride and Prejudice
Image: IMDB
A modern adaptation of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," where the lead characters start off as adversaries but develop romantic feelings over time
Image: IMDb
10 Things I Hate About You
Based on the novel by Sally Thorne, two colleagues, Lucy and Joshua, compete for the same promotion at work while harboring feelings for each other
Image: IMDb
The Hating Game
This film revolves around high school students Nell and Woody who are neighbors and complete opposites
Image: IMDb
It's a Boy Girl Thing
The novel depicts an enemies-to-lovers relationship between Alex, the First Son of the United States, and Henry, the Prince of Wales
Image: IMDb
Red, White & Royal Blue
In this romantic comedy, a journalist, Andie, and an advertising executive, Ben, make a bet where Andie attempts to lose a guy in ten days while Ben tries to make a woman fall in love with him
Image: IMDb
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
This Disney Channel Original Movie follows the story of a teenage girl, Jessica, who meets a famous pop star, Christopher Wilde, and doesn't initially like him due to his celebrity persona
Image: IMDb
Starstruck
Harry and Sally start off as friends but initially can't stand each other due to differing personalities and perspectives on relationships. Over time, they grow closer and eventually fall in love
Image: IMDb
When Harry Met Sally
A divorced couple, Milo and Nicole, find themselves in a situation where Milo, a bounty hunter, is tasked to bring in his ex-wife, Nicole, who has skipped bail
Image: IMDb
The Bounty Hunter
This romantic comedy features a TV producer, played by Katherine Heigl, and a chauvinistic relationship expert, played by Gerard Butler, who initially clash but find a connection
Image: IMDb
The Ugly Truth
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.