Heading 3

april 03, 2024

Entertainment

Energy Booster: K-pop songs 

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC Drop by BTS: 

Explosive hip-hop track with powerful beats and confident lyrics, guaranteed to pump you up and give you the energy to conquer any challenge

High-energy anthem with intense choreography and electrifying vocals, igniting a surge of adrenaline and motivation to seize the day

Image: Starship Entertainment

FANTASIA by MONSTA X: 

Energetic and infectious, this song delivers a punch with its dynamic beats and fierce attitude, driving you to unleash your inner fire and conquer the world

Image: YG Entertainment

BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK: 

Intense and fiery, Fire sets the stage ablaze with its explosive energy and electrifying performance, making you feel invincible and ready to take on anything

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire by BTS: 

Upbeat and vibrant, this song's catchy melody and addictive rhythm are sure to lift your spirits and get you moving with its infectious energy

Image: Cube Entertainment

DUMDi DUMDi by (G)I-DLE: 

Powerful and dynamic, Kick Back delivers an adrenaline rush with its intense beats and bold attitude, motivating you to push forward and reach new heights

Image: SM Entertainment

Kick Back by WayV: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Electrifying and intense, Thunderous unleashes a storm of energy with its powerful rap verses and explosive chorus, energizing you to conquer any obstacle

Thunderous by Stray Kids: 

Empowering and anthemic, this song's defiant lyrics and energetic beats inspire you to defy the odds and rise above challenges, fueling your determination to succeed

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Not Today by BTS: 

Hypnotic and electrifying, Electric Kiss captivates with its pulsating beats and captivating vocals, sparking a surge of energy and excitement that's impossible to resist

Electric Kiss by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Intense and powerful, SHOOT OUT unleashes a wave of energy with its fierce choreography and dynamic sound, empowering you to face any obstacle head-on

SHOOT OUT by MONSTA X: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here