Energy Booster: K-pop songs
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MIC Drop by BTS:
Explosive hip-hop track with powerful beats and confident lyrics, guaranteed to pump you up and give you the energy to conquer any challenge
High-energy anthem with intense choreography and electrifying vocals, igniting a surge of adrenaline and motivation to seize the day
Image: Starship Entertainment
FANTASIA by MONSTA X:
Energetic and infectious, this song delivers a punch with its dynamic beats and fierce attitude, driving you to unleash your inner fire and conquer the world
Image: YG Entertainment
BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK:
Intense and fiery, Fire sets the stage ablaze with its explosive energy and electrifying performance, making you feel invincible and ready to take on anything
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fire by BTS:
Upbeat and vibrant, this song's catchy melody and addictive rhythm are sure to lift your spirits and get you moving with its infectious energy
Image: Cube Entertainment
DUMDi DUMDi by (G)I-DLE:
Powerful and dynamic, Kick Back delivers an adrenaline rush with its intense beats and bold attitude, motivating you to push forward and reach new heights
Image: SM Entertainment
Kick Back by WayV:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Electrifying and intense, Thunderous unleashes a storm of energy with its powerful rap verses and explosive chorus, energizing you to conquer any obstacle
Thunderous by Stray Kids:
Empowering and anthemic, this song's defiant lyrics and energetic beats inspire you to defy the odds and rise above challenges, fueling your determination to succeed
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Not Today by BTS:
Hypnotic and electrifying, Electric Kiss captivates with its pulsating beats and captivating vocals, sparking a surge of energy and excitement that's impossible to resist
Electric Kiss by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
Intense and powerful, SHOOT OUT unleashes a wave of energy with its fierce choreography and dynamic sound, empowering you to face any obstacle head-on
SHOOT OUT by MONSTA X:
Image: Starship Entertainment