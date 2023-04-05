Heading 3
Energy Boosting K-pop Playlist
Sugandha Srivastava
April 5, 2023
Entertainment
No matter how hard it gets boost your energy up by dancing to this cheerful number!
Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)- BSS SEVENTEEN
Source: PLEDIS Entertainment
2NE1's "I Am the Best" single was released on June 24, 2011, from their self-titled second EP, written and produced by Teddy Park for YG Entertainment
I AM THE BEST- 2NE1
Source: YG Entertainment
Rush Hour is a digital single by Crush featuring J-Hope of BTS, released on September 24, 2022. It marks Crush's comeback after completing his military service
Rush Hour (Feat. J-Hope of BTS)
Source: P NATION
LABOUM's 2016 song Journey to Atlantis has been gaining recognition since it was featured recently on 'Hangout With Yoo' and for all the right reasons
Journey To Atlantis- LABOUM
Source: Interpark Music Plus
Feel pumped and ready to take on anything with 'Tiger Inside' by SuperM
Tiger Inside- SuperM
Source: SM Entertainment
No matter what obstacles come your way, WHEN I MOVE by KARA keeps your vibes up to move forward
WHEN I MOVE- KARA
Source: DSP Media
Nothing can bring you down with ‘Trespass’ by MONSTA X playing
Trespass- MONSTA X
Rise and shine! Listen to ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ by LE SSERAFIM for brand new day full of endless possibilities
ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM
Source: Source Music
Listen to ‘TOP’ by Stray Kids and remember, the only way to do something is to start doing it. Take that first step today!
TOP by Stray Kids
Source: JYP Entertainment
‘Stay This Way’ by fromis_9 makes you believe every day is a new opportunity to be the best version of yourself and to unapologetically seize it
Stay This Way by fromis_9
Source: PLEDIS Entertainment
