Energy Boosting K-pop Playlist

Sugandha Srivastava

April 5, 2023

Entertainment

No matter how hard it gets boost your energy up by dancing to this cheerful number!

Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)- BSS SEVENTEEN

Source: PLEDIS Entertainment 

2NE1's "I Am the Best" single was released on June 24, 2011, from their self-titled second EP, written and produced by Teddy Park for YG Entertainment

I AM THE BEST- 2NE1

Source: YG Entertainment 

Rush Hour is a digital single by Crush featuring J-Hope of BTS, released on September 24, 2022. It marks Crush's comeback after completing his military service

Rush Hour (Feat. J-Hope of BTS)

Source: P NATION

LABOUM's 2016 song Journey to Atlantis has been gaining recognition since it was featured recently on 'Hangout With Yoo' and for all the right reasons

Journey To Atlantis- LABOUM

Source: Interpark Music Plus

Feel pumped and ready to take on anything with 'Tiger Inside' by SuperM

Tiger Inside- SuperM

Source: SM Entertainment 

No matter what obstacles come your way, WHEN I MOVE by KARA keeps your vibes up to move forward

WHEN I MOVE- KARA

Source: DSP Media

Nothing can bring you down with ‘Trespass’ by MONSTA X playing

Trespass- MONSTA X

Rise and shine! Listen to ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ by LE SSERAFIM for brand new day full of endless possibilities

ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM

Source: Source Music

Listen to ‘TOP’ by Stray Kids and remember, the only way to do something is to start doing it. Take that first step today!

TOP by Stray Kids

Source: JYP Entertainment

‘Stay This Way’ by fromis_9 makes you believe every day is a new opportunity to be the best version of yourself and to unapologetically seize it

Stay This Way by fromis_9

Source: PLEDIS Entertainment

