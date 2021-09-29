sept 29, 2021


Engineers who entered the film industry

Late Sushant Singh Rajput began his studies at Delhi Technological University for a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering

During his undergraduate years, however, he chose to drop out of engineering college to follow his ambition of acting

Vicky Kaushal studied engineering at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology. In order to pursue a career in cinema, he worked as an assistant for Anurag Kashyap’s film, Gangs of Wasseypur

His first role was in Anurag Kashyap's co-production, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Today, he is thriving in the industry

Before entering the Bollywood industry, Kriti Sanon earned a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication

She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the flick Heropanti. She is a rising star in the industry, delivering great performances

Taapsee Pannu graduated from the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi with a degree in Computer Science Engineering

She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor. She is known for her choice of roles

The Luke Chuppi actor, Kartik Aaryan, was pursuing a career in engineering, prior to his breakthrough with Pyaar Ka Punchnama

He was a student of D Y Patil College of Engineering, pursuing a Biotechnology degree
