sept 29, 2021
Engineers who entered the film industry
Late Sushant Singh Rajput began his studies at Delhi Technological University for a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering
Sushant Singh Rajput
During his undergraduate years, however, he chose to drop out of engineering college to follow his ambition of acting
Vicky Kaushal studied engineering at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology. In order to pursue a career in cinema, he worked as an assistant for Anurag Kashyap’s film, Gangs of Wasseypur
Vicky Kaushal
His first role was in Anurag Kashyap's co-production, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Today, he is thriving in the industry
Before entering the Bollywood industry, Kriti Sanon earned a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication
Kriti Sanon
She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the flick Heropanti. She is a rising star in the industry, delivering great performances
Taapsee Pannu graduated from the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi with a degree in Computer Science Engineering
Taapsee Pannu
She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor. She is known for her choice of roles
The Luke Chuppi actor, Kartik Aaryan, was pursuing a career in engineering, prior to his breakthrough with Pyaar Ka Punchnama
Kartik Aaryan
He was a student of D Y Patil College of Engineering, pursuing a Biotechnology degree
Click Here
For more updates
on Bollywood,
follow Pinkvilla