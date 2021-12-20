Epitome of simplicity: Shraddha Kapoor
Radiating happiness
Shraddha Kapoor seems to be radiating happiness, as evidenced by her blessed smile
Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Soaking sun
The actress looks lovely as she soaks up some sun while surrounded by flora
Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Jumping all the way
As evidenced by this picture, the actress often unleashes her inner joyous child
Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Mother-Daughter duo
This throwback photo of a mother and daughter is absolutely heartwarming, and the two appear to be a mirror image of each other
Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
As she snaps a mirror selfie in an elevator, the actress appears to be quite simple and elegant
Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Elegance
The actress looked gorgeous in this throwback photo, which she posed for before getting ready for a shoot
Before shoot
Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha twirling in a secluded island, at her happiest, appeared nothing short of magical
Twirling
Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Saaho actress looked stunning in her carefree selfie, her hair flying in the wind
Blissful selfie
Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The picture of the actress looked breathtaking as she made a back stance, admiring nature
Breathtaking picture
Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
