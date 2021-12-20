Epitome of simplicity: Shraddha Kapoor

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

DEC 20, 2021

Radiating happiness

Shraddha Kapoor seems to be radiating happiness, as evidenced by her blessed smile

Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Soaking sun

The actress looks lovely as she soaks up some sun while surrounded by flora

Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Jumping all the way

As evidenced by this picture, the actress often unleashes her inner joyous child

Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Mother-Daughter duo

This throwback photo of a mother and daughter is absolutely heartwarming, and the two appear to be a mirror image of each other

Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

As she snaps a mirror selfie in an elevator, the actress appears to be quite simple and elegant

Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Elegance

The actress looked gorgeous in this throwback photo, which she posed for before getting ready for a shoot

Before shoot

Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha twirling in a secluded island, at her happiest, appeared nothing short of magical

Twirling

Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Saaho actress looked stunning in her carefree selfie, her hair flying in the wind

Blissful selfie

Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The picture of the actress looked breathtaking as she made a back stance, admiring nature

Breathtaking picture

Image- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

