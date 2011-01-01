Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 20, 2023

Entertainment

Eric Nam facts you should know

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Eric Nam's Southern charm adds a unique flavor to his global persona, blending his American upbringing with K-pop allure

Image: EN Management

Atlanta Roots

A former Atlanta Boy Choir member, Eric's musical journey began in "Hotlanta." His early performances, including a trip to Italy, shaped his passion for music

Image: EN Management

Choir Journey

Eric, the eldest of three siblings, shares a tight bond with brothers Eddie and Brian. Eddie manages his career, while Brian, a Columbia University student, often graces Instagram posts

Image: EN Management

Big Brother Love

Beyond singing, Eric's instrumental prowess shines with piano and cello skills. His early orchestral days foreshadowed a multifaceted musical talent

Image: EN Management

Musical Maestro

Fluent in Korean, English, and Spanish, Eric's linguistic fluency enriches his global appeal, connecting with fans across diverse cultural backgrounds

Image: EN Management

Multilingual Marvel

Graduating cum laude from Boston College with an international studies major, Eric briefly delved into business analysis before embarking on his musical journey

Image: EN Management

Academic Excellence

Before joining Stone Music Entertainment, Eric tested his talents at SM Entertainment, showcasing his determination to break into the Korean music scene

Image: EN Management

SM Audition

Eric's 2011 viral cover of 2NE1's "Lonely" catapulted him into the limelight, securing a spot on MBC's "Birth of a Great Star 2" and kickstarting his Korean music career

Image: EN Management

Viral Cover Star

Competing on "Birth of a Great Star 2," Eric's Top 5 finish marked a turning point, propelling him into K-pop stardom with a blend of talent and charisma

Image: EN Management

Top 5 Contender

Eric's friendships extend to K-pop idols like Henry Lau and Amber from f(x). Collaborations and Instagram lives showcase the genuine camaraderie within the K-pop community

Image: EN Management

K-pop Connections

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here