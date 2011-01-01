Eric Nam facts you should know
Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Eric Nam's Southern charm adds a unique flavor to his global persona, blending his American upbringing with K-pop allure
Atlanta Roots
A former Atlanta Boy Choir member, Eric's musical journey began in "Hotlanta." His early performances, including a trip to Italy, shaped his passion for music
Choir Journey
Eric, the eldest of three siblings, shares a tight bond with brothers Eddie and Brian. Eddie manages his career, while Brian, a Columbia University student, often graces Instagram posts
Big Brother Love
Beyond singing, Eric's instrumental prowess shines with piano and cello skills. His early orchestral days foreshadowed a multifaceted musical talent
Musical Maestro
Fluent in Korean, English, and Spanish, Eric's linguistic fluency enriches his global appeal, connecting with fans across diverse cultural backgrounds
Multilingual Marvel
Graduating cum laude from Boston College with an international studies major, Eric briefly delved into business analysis before embarking on his musical journey
Academic Excellence
Before joining Stone Music Entertainment, Eric tested his talents at SM Entertainment, showcasing his determination to break into the Korean music scene
SM Audition
Eric's 2011 viral cover of 2NE1's "Lonely" catapulted him into the limelight, securing a spot on MBC's "Birth of a Great Star 2" and kickstarting his Korean music career
Viral Cover Star
Competing on "Birth of a Great Star 2," Eric's Top 5 finish marked a turning point, propelling him into K-pop stardom with a blend of talent and charisma
Top 5 Contender
Eric's friendships extend to K-pop idols like Henry Lau and Amber from f(x). Collaborations and Instagram lives showcase the genuine camaraderie within the K-pop community
K-pop Connections