Eric Nam, The Rose songs for Lollapalooza

Eric Nam's song House on a Hill explores the idea that sometimes, more is never enough to satisfy one's inner desires and happiness
The Rose's debut hit Sorry, expresses feelings of loneliness and regret, capturing the essence of longing for a connection that seems to be slipping away
In Love Die Young, Eric Nam reflects on the uncertainties of love, questioning its fate and the impact of time on relationships. The poignant lyrics express a plea to preserve the love and avoid its premature demise
In Sour, The Rose conveys the bitter aftermath of a once sweet relationship, using vivid metaphors like "sour candy" to express the emotional residue after a breakup, captures the lingering pain and the sourness left behind when love turns bitter
In Echo, Eric Nam and Armaan Malik explore the complexities of a turbulent relationship, depicting a cycle of desire, conflicts, and emotional echoes, delving into the questioning of the worth of the ongoing battles, capturing the intense back-and-forth dynamics of love and conflict
The Rose's Back to Me navigates the remorseful aftermath of a fractured relationship, acknowledging the inability to undo past mistakes and bring back a lost love. It encapsulates the emotional struggle of grappling with regret and the harsh reality of irreversible consequences
Eric Nam's Paradise captures the yearning for freedom and escape from confinement, painting a vivid picture of the struggle to break free from the limitations of a metaphorical birdcage
The evocative lyrics and soulful melody of The Rose's Cure creates a resonant anthem that calls for understanding and harmony, emphasizing the transformative power of collective efforts to mend the broken pieces of our hearts
In I Don't Know You Anymore, Eric Nam delivers a poignant reflection on heartbreak and disillusionment, expressing the emotional toll of a fractured relationship, capturing the essence of lost connection and the irreversible changes that love can undergo
The Rose's Cosmo is a celestial journey through expansive soundscapes, blending dreamy instrumentals with introspective lyrics. It beautifully explores the vastness of the cosmos, inviting listeners to dream and contemplate their place in the universe