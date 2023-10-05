Heading 3

Kankana Das

Entertainment

05 OCTOBER, 2023

Essentials for a gaming room 

Not too large, as it can feel too empty, but not too tight either. It needs just enough room to add a TV, speakers, consoles, and a chair, plus other gadgets one might have

Perfect gaming room size

Image: Pexels 

Sound is very important when it's a matter of video games, so you should try to invest in a good speaker setup

Quality speakers

Image: Pexels 

As you will surely spend hours and hours sitting on a chair while gaming, investing in a good quality chair that offers good support is not only ideal, but it’s also highly recommended for your health and posture 

Comfy gaming chair

Image: Pexels 

A perfect gaming room needs a wide gaming monitor, also a projector might be even better, especially when you play with your friends

Wide gaming monitor

Image: Pexels 

You can set up your various consoles in your gaming room and numerous other accessories depending on the space you have and your personal preference

Gaming Console and Accessories

Image: Pexels 

When it comes to lighting and ambiance, the best thing you can do to have the perfect set-up is to choose push-button control lighting

Lighting and Ambiance

Image: Pexels 

This is another must-have for your gaming room. Because we all want to have a super fast and stable Internet connection while playing

Image: Pexels 

Powerful wi-fi router

If you don’t have a whole room to dedicate to your gaming space, just use a part of a room. Put a large wall-mounted screen, add some recessed lighting, and a pair of headphones or some speakers

Image: Pexels 

Less is more

For those of you who only have a small space to dedicate to gaming, the addition of multiple screens gives the illusion of virtual windows

Image: Pexels 

More screen

Power strips, cable management, and more. Electricity is also something you should pay close attention to because your gaming gear will require a lot of power

Image: Pexels 

Power management

