Kankana Das
Entertainment
05 OCTOBER, 2023
Essentials for a gaming room
Not too large, as it can feel too empty, but not too tight either. It needs just enough room to add a TV, speakers, consoles, and a chair, plus other gadgets one might have
Perfect gaming room size
Image: Pexels
Sound is very important when it's a matter of video games, so you should try to invest in a good speaker setup
Quality speakers
Image: Pexels
As you will surely spend hours and hours sitting on a chair while gaming, investing in a good quality chair that offers good support is not only ideal, but it’s also highly recommended for your health and posture
Comfy gaming chair
Image: Pexels
A perfect gaming room needs a wide gaming monitor, also a projector might be even better, especially when you play with your friends
Wide gaming monitor
Image: Pexels
You can set up your various consoles in your gaming room and numerous other accessories depending on the space you have and your personal preference
Gaming Console and Accessories
Image: Pexels
When it comes to lighting and ambiance, the best thing you can do to have the perfect set-up is to choose push-button control lighting
Lighting and Ambiance
Image: Pexels
This is another must-have for your gaming room. Because we all want to have a super fast and stable Internet connection while playing
Image: Pexels
Powerful wi-fi router
If you don’t have a whole room to dedicate to your gaming space, just use a part of a room. Put a large wall-mounted screen, add some recessed lighting, and a pair of headphones or some speakers
Image: Pexels
Less is more
For those of you who only have a small space to dedicate to gaming, the addition of multiple screens gives the illusion of virtual windows
Image: Pexels
More screen
Power strips, cable management, and more. Electricity is also something you should pay close attention to because your gaming gear will require a lot of power
Image: Pexels
Power management
