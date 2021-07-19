Ethereal weddings July 19, 2021
of celebrities in 2021
The B-town superstar Varun Dhawan married his high school sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24th at The Mansion House in Alibaug
The close-knit wedding was a dreamy affair with only family members and close friends in attendance
The couple looked their fashionable best at all events and their Mehendi theme was 'festive Indian' whereas the Sangeet theme was 'fabulous and formal'
Actress Dia Mirza was a gorgeous bride in her regal saree from Raw mango. The couple chose to forgo the rituals of kanyadaan and bidaai, setting an example to the current world
She tied the knot with businessman vaibhav rekhi in an intimate ceremony on Feb 15 in mumbai
The Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday morning in early March
URI actress Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh in a traditional mountain girl style
she left us stunned by wearing her mother's 32 year old saree and self-done makeup
Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16
The couple looked resplendent as a bride and groom as they got married in an intimate ceremony
The love birds couldn’t get enough of each other in all their videos dancing their hearts out
