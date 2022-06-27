Heading 3
Ethnic kudi
Alia Bhatt
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia was a sight to behold as she wore a white suit with golden embroidery
Elegant in White
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva was all smiles as she was clicked in a blue-coloured long kurta with floral print which was paired with a blue skirt
Floral print
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia made heads turn as she wore an orange-coloured suit with a matching palazzo
Simple yet beautiful
Image: Pinkvilla
She made a statement in her white coloured Anarkali suit with golden embroidery around the neck. It was paired with a white dupatta which had golden embroidery at the borders
Love for white
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia dished out perfect ethnic vibes in her pink coloured suit with white embroidery around the neck and sleeves. It was paired with a beautiful dupatta
Beauty in pink
Image: Pinkvilla
Ethnics are certainly Alia’s comfort wear. She was seen wearing a white kurta with peach-coloured leaf print. It was paired with a peach palazzo and matching dupatta
The comfy outfit
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia did make us skip a beat with her panache as she wore a pastel pink-coloured embroidered suit
Style game on point
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia looked beautiful in her black coloured suit with silver embroidery and matching sharara
Stunning in black
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress looked like a ray of sunshine as she wore a yellow-coloured long kurta with palazzo pants
Sunshine in yellow
Alia nailed her desi girl look as she wore a beautiful suit with a long kurta with floral print and paired with a matching dupatta
Stylish in floral print
Image: Pinkvilla
