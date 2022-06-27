Heading 3

Ethnic kudi
Alia Bhatt

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia was a sight to behold as she wore a white suit with golden embroidery

Elegant in White

Image: Pinkvilla

The diva was all smiles as she was clicked in a blue-coloured long kurta with floral print which was paired with a blue skirt

Floral print

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia made heads turn as she wore an orange-coloured suit with a matching palazzo

Simple yet beautiful

Image: Pinkvilla

She made a statement in her white coloured Anarkali suit with golden embroidery around the neck. It was paired with a white dupatta which had golden embroidery at the borders

Love for white

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia dished out perfect ethnic vibes in her pink coloured suit with white embroidery around the neck and sleeves. It was paired with a beautiful dupatta

Beauty in pink

Image: Pinkvilla

Ethnics are certainly Alia’s comfort wear. She was seen wearing a white kurta with peach-coloured leaf print. It was paired with a peach palazzo and matching dupatta

The comfy outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia did make us skip a beat with her panache as she wore a pastel pink-coloured embroidered suit

Style game on point

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia looked beautiful in her black coloured suit with silver embroidery and matching sharara

Stunning in black

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress looked like a ray of sunshine as she wore a yellow-coloured long kurta with palazzo pants

Sunshine in yellow

Alia nailed her desi girl look as she wore a beautiful suit with a long kurta with floral print and paired with a matching dupatta

Stylish in floral print

Image: Pinkvilla

